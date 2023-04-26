Game by game, the Alleman High School girls soccer team had worked at getting better on offense against its more competitive opponents.

In Wednesday night’s 3-2 win over Davenport Central, it was junior defender Meredith Maynard who was the primary producer on offense for the Pioneers at the Alleman Athletic Complex.

Maynard had two first-half goals in the victory and Abby Glackin scored the third to make it 3-0 after 45 minutes.

Davenport Central keeper Addie Ford had two impressive goals on long free kicks in the last 20 minutes, but the Pioneers (7-3) were able to close out the bounce-back win following Monday’s loss to Quincy.

Maynard said the team was able to possess the ball well in the win. She’s played on offense before, so Wednesday’s cross-river matchup was an opportunity to get some more shots off and she took advantage.

“I know I have speed, so I know I can get to the ball,” she said. “I really love it.”

Her first goal came in the ninth minute following an Alleman corner kick played short to Glackin, who hit a cross that Maynard was able to finish.

“I just happened to be in the perfect spot,” she said. “I don’t know how that happened to be honest.”

Her second goal came 20 minutes later to make it 2-0.

Glackin scored five minutes into the second half off a deflection coming out of a free kick. The junior crashed to the ball on the goal to make it 3-0.

Alleman coach Randy Bollman said the team continues to move in the right direction and improve offensively.

“I think we’re improving each time,” he said. “It showed here. We’re moving the ball and keeping the ball quite well, which is good. I think we had a lot more opportunities today than we did against some of the other Big 6 schools.”

The Blue Devils had their opportunities throughout the game, but they could not find the net until Ford was able to show off her leg strength down the stretch.

Lining up for a free kick in the 62nd minute a bit longer than midfield, Ford drilled a shot that Alleman backup keeper Carolyn Maynard jumped for and got two hands on the ball, but it slipped through for a goal.

Clair Hulke played the first half for Alleman and finished with two saves.

Central continued to keep the pressure on down the stretch, and Ford’s second free kick goal came with about four minutes to play.

“With her ability to kind of put things in a dangerous space and maybe put some pressure on the keeper and see what happens with it, we’re OK with that,” Central coach Nick Newman said. “Not every day your goalkeeper gets a couple goals, but we’ll take it if she keeps putting those balls in a dangerous space.”

At halftime Newman said the team just had a couple mental lapses that led to Alleman getting on the board twice, but the second half was better. He hopes the team will continue to play how it did down the stretch against United Township on Friday at home.

“We’re proud of the way they finished out,” he said, “and the effort they gave and the team pressure they applied the last 20 to 25 minutes.”