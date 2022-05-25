Medrano's hat trick fuels Knights to state tournament

On his 17th birthday, Davenport Assumption’s Roberto Medrano recorded a hat trick.

But the real present was that the top-ranked Knights punched their ticket to the state soccer tournament.

Assumption rolled to a 6-1 win over unranked Clinton Prince of Peace in Wednesday’s Class 1A Substate 4 championship at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

“I’m just glad we got this win and we’re going to state,” Medrano said.

Assumption (13-5) advances to the state tournament at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines for the first time in four years. The Knights will play their quarterfinal match on Wednesday, June 1.

"This is something Charlie (Leinart), Sammy (Burkhart) and I have always talked about for a long time,” said Luke Klostermann, who scored the first goal of the night for the Knights. “Now it’s here, and now we have a shot to win state. I can’t wait to see what we can do.”

Assumption head coach Greg Zeller, who will retire following this season, will finish his coaching career at the state tournament.

“When Dave Kraxner and I left PV, where we were assistant coaches, and went to West, we ended that first season at West at the state tournament. To end my career there is kind of going full circle,” Zeller said.

Klostermann, a defender, scored off of a corner kick in the seventh minute of the match. Two minutes later, Owen Ekstrom added another goal on an assist from Ethan Beltran, and the Knights led 2-0 less than 10 minutes into the match.

“I told them before the game started that there’s a big storm headed this way,” Zeller said. “And if it develops sooner than they’re saying, we’re either going to get a really long second half while we wait it out, or the game could be called. So we needed to go out and take care of business early, and we did that.”

Prince of Peace (10-6) missed a golden opportunity to answer in the 11th minute when Marcus Blount’s shot ricocheted off the far post and bounced away. Shortly after, a hard shot by the Irish’s Cami Blanco was saved by Assumption goalkeeper Alex Milton.

“It’s a game of goals, and those two were very close,” Prince of Peace head coach Mike Davis said. “That could have put us 2-2, and that would have fired us up. Instead, it went the other way.”

Burkhart and Medrano scored goals before halftime, and the Knights led 4-0 at the break.

Medrano scored a pair of goals in the second half — the first after juking a defender and the second from a tough angle on the right side of the goal — to accomplish his birthday hat trick. Medrano now has scored 20 goals this season.

“Hat tricks are pretty good, but to do it on my birthday is special,” Medrano said. “I was praying to have a good game. I’m really happy I had a good game with three goals.”

Beltran assisted three goals for Assumption.

Kyle Kitteringham rebounded a missed shot and scored in the 63rd minute for Prince of Peace’s lone score.

Medrano and the Knights are hoping to bring home a state championship next week.

“I’m just really excited,” Medrano said. “It’s my first year going to state, and I’m just really excited. I can’t wait to score some goals there.”

