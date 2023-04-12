Playing in a scoreless tie in overtime at the TBK Bank Sports Complex outdoor soccer fields, the lights went out.

The Alleman and Geneseo girls, both undefeated in Western Big 6 Conference play, had 10 minutes left to make something happen before a potential shootout.

With each team trading runs throughout the 100 minute contest, a 15-minute delay waiting for the lights to come back on required each team to stay focused just a bit longer. They shut off right at 9:30 p.m.

Geneseo’s best run late resulted in Taylor Minnaert finding an open shot to score the only goal in the Leafs’ 1-0 win over the Pioneers. It was the second straight year the two teams went to OT, with Alleman (4-1, 2-1 Big 6) getting a 3-2 win last season in Geneseo.

With Danielle Beach, Minnaert, and Kodie Hudson leading the final push, it was Hudson’s pass to Minnaert that keyed the eventual game winner with 2:44 to play. Geneseo (8-2, 4-0) out-shot Alleman 15-2 on goal in the win.

Minnaert said she felt her team getting tired, but they stuck it out to keep pace with 4-0 Quincy for the conference lead.

“We all just needed to stay together and play strong to finish the game out,” she said. “In that moment, I knew I wanted to score. Not for me, but for my team in general.”

The score came after Alleman kept Geneseo off the board with 14 saves from Clair Hulke.

She made a number of good saves, including a diving denial of Beach as the first half came to an end.

Minnaert said it was important to stay focused with the team in the dark and wondering when play would resume.

“Things like that can definitely throw you off your game and make you get out of that mindset,” she said. “After we scored, we just had to not get in our heads that we were up. We still had to play out the final minute.

“We really stayed together and stayed focused to make sure that we could keep that lead.”

The Leafs had plenty of other chances to score as they racked up 22 shots and eight corners.

“It was a very tough game for us, but we stayed together as a team,” Minnaert said. “We need to take that going into next week against Quincy.”

Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said the team has things to work on after so many shots came up empty.

Addison Smith had two saves in the shutout.

“We did keep the pressure up, so that was key,” Morton said. “I told them we wanted to go from the outside in, in the last 10 minutes, and it just happened to fall into place on the counter where we wanted to be. It worked out for us.”

Alleman coach Randy Bollman said it was “unfortunately” his team’s only competitive game so far this season.

“Plus, being off for a week and a half from rain and other issues, that didn’t help,” Bollman said. “Our team came out and played the best they could under the situation.”

He said his team remained focused through the delay, it just has to play a bit better moving forward.

“Holding them to 0-0 at the end of the game was definitely a feather in our cap,” Bollman said.