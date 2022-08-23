Moline boys open soccer season with 9-0 win over Macomb

Dillon Baker scored a hat trick and Saiheed Jah scored twice as the Moline boys soccer team opened the season with a 9-0 home win over Macomb on Tuesday night.

Jah, one of Moline’s senior captains, scored both his goals in the first five minutes, and Baker put the finishing touch on his third score in the final minute in a contest that was shortened to 60 minutes.

Moline held the Class 1A Bombers (0-1) to just one shot on goal in the shutout.

Moline coach Rick Sanchez’s team of mostly juniors and seniors returns five starters. The season opener provided a chance to get the whole varsity roster playing time.

“Obviously we lost a lot to graduation last year. We have a decent mixture of guys coming back,” Sanchez said. “We feel confident with some of the guys that got moved up this year.

“Now it’s just about gaining experience and understanding the objective of what we’re asking them to do.”

Baker, one of Moline’s two sophomores, scored two goals in the first half, including a penalty kick just before half. Moline led 8-0 at halftime with additional goals from Sam Ramirez, Ivan Sanchez, Aiden Caras-Oneil and Israel Quintana.

Moline held Macomb to just one shot on goal as keepers Owen Gault and Nick Palos aided the shutout.

Sanchez said the objective early in the season is getting the team accustomed to how he wants it to play offensively and defensively before Western Big 6 Conference play begins next Tuesday.

Moline has seven forwards on the roster, and Sanchez said each brings a different skillset.

Jah, the team’s leading returning scorer and Big 6 MVP, said the game helped knock some rust off.

“Definitely a good way to get everyone on the field and see what we can change going into our more serious games,” he said. “We don’t have any selfish players, we work pretty hard.

“I think we’re looking pretty good right now. We moved the ball around pretty well in my opinion.”

As a senior captain, Jah strives to be vocal and positive.

“I just try to give them my advice and then lead by example in practice and in games,” he said. “Just working hard, that’s a lot of part of being a captain.”

The Maroons will have another familiar face on the sidelines in Phil Weaver, who joined the team as an assistant coach after being let go by United Township last spring.

His decades of coaching experience adds to a group of assistants that includes Nathan Sanchez, Nestor Sanchez, Luis Ojeda, Brandon Sanchez and Charlie Whiteman.

Having coaches focus on certain areas allows the players to get more attention.

“Any time that I have an opportunity to add a coach that I believe is going to benefit the program as a whole, I’m going to explore and look at it,” Rick Sanchez said. “With Phil, obviously he brings a lot of experience at the high school, club and collegiate level.

“We’ve been opponents for a long time, and here was an opportunity that we can add a lot of experience to the table, so why not.”