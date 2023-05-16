The Pekin net seemed to have a lid on it down the stretch for the Moline High School girls soccer team in Tuesday night’s postseason opener.

Down a goal with 32 minutes to play, the third-seeded Maroons could not find another equalizer in a 3-2 loss to the sixth-seeded Dragons in the Class 3A Moline Regional semifinal.

Moline (7-9-1) fired 16 shots on goal and Pekin keeper Cady Covert turned away 14. The Maroons had 28 shots in total, but a third finish just wasn’t in the cards.

Moline senior Kiersten Bailey’s second goal tied the game 2-2 in the 47th minute, but Pekin’s Zoe Korman answered less than a minute later to score what turned out to be the game winner.

Pekin (11-9-1) was able to pack in its defense down the stretch and advance to Friday’s regional final against top-seeded Minooka (13-2-4).

“Rough start for the defense,” Moline first-year head coach Lindsay Schilb said. “A rough start in the first 20 minutes will cost you. I thought in the second half we played great. We played more of our game with definitely a lot more energy.

“Outplayed them, out possessed them, but that’s not always how the game goes.”

Pekin capitalized on just seven shots on goal after grabbing the early advantage.

Gabby Gonzales scored the first goal for Pekin in the 13th minute before Bailey answered five minutes later.

In the 24th minute, Mylee Hansen, who is also the Pekin football team’s kicker, fired a long free kick that bounced just over Moline keeper Madison Schneider’s head.

“That was very tough to see,” Schilb said.

Schneider turned away a Korman penalty kick in the first half, but Korman had the final say in the second half.

Moline finished the season 0-6 when giving up three or more goals.

“You don’t earn points for possession,” Schilb said.

The Maroons kept the pressure on down the stretch and battled until the end. It had good looks off corners, point blank shots that were denied, and other chances that fell short due to offsides.

A couple of Moline's best looks came from just in front of the net with about four minutes left but both shots were turned away.

“They battled, I’ve got to give them that,” Schilb said. “They tried to come back, they did what they could, but sometimes it’s not enough.”

Pekin moved Korman back down the stretch to enhance the defense. The strategy paid off as the one-goal advantage held.

“It’s very difficult to go against eight defenders in the back,” Schilb said. “When a team gets the lead and they pack it in, they pack it in for a reason.”

Schilb says it’s a tough group and the team will come back stronger. Another year under Schilb’s system will also help.

“That’s fun to look forward to,” she said. “They proved that they wanted it, but once again it comes back to the beginning of the game. You’ve gotta want it the whole game.”