Moline girls onto regional final after rout

The Moline girls soccer team did not mess around in its Class 3A United Township regional opener on Wednesday night.

The second-seeded Maroons routed East Peoria-Tremont 13-0 to advance to Friday’s regional final at 4 p.m. They will face third-seeded Minooka, a 6-1 winner over United Township.

The Moline starters were pulled after 20 minutes, but not before building a 9-0 lead.

Senior standout Caroline Hazen scored three goals in the first eight minutes, setting the tone for a game that was shortened to 60 minutes by the mercy rule.

“It’s definitely nice to have this comfortable win, but I think we need to also remember, the next game is not going to be like this,” she said. “I think this game was about building on fundamentals and stuff that we need to work on going into the next game in preparation, so I think it helped.”

Fellow senior Bella Smith scored two goals for Moline, with Kiersten Bailey, Karsyn Kuffler, Vivian Veto, Charlise Martel, Becca Cramer, Lu Veto, Emma Rangel, and Madelyn White also finding the net.

Smith said the team is ready and locked in since finishing the regular season.

“We’re excited and we just want to keep going because we love each other,” she said. “I feel like we’re really focused right now.”

Scoring early and often provided momentum and confidence as the East Peoria co-op was held to just one shot on goal.

Getting to cheer for the second string players kept the team involved as the younger players had an extended postseason experience.

“It’s definitely going to help their confidence next year as well,” Smith said, “because they’re going to know they can do it without us. Without all the seniors.”

Moline tied Minooka 2-2 almost two months ago in their first game of the year on turf. The rematch will be in a familiar grass setting on the Panther Pitch.

Hazen said the game was physical and competitive.

“I think we’re excited to play Minooka again and show them how we’ve improved,” Hazen said. “A lot has changed and I think we look a lot better than we did so I’m really excited.”

Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler was happy the team could play 25 different players in the win and exercise its depth.

“Everything we’ve done to this point has been preparing us for this date,” Dreasler said. “Now we shift the focus to the regional championship. Our team is very aware that it’s been eight years since we have brought home a title. It’s been a year since we were in a title match. Looking for some redemption from a year ago (a 2-1 loss to Minooka).

“It’s our game to have if we want to take it, but we have to show up. We have to play our game.”

Dreasler said winning a regional title has been a goal since becoming the coach five years ago. Winning a regional title in Class 3A can make a season, but it isn’t easy.

“Especially in the Quad-Cities, there’s a lot of good teams that play soccer, and a lot of them on the Iowa side get a lot of attention because of how far they are able to go in their postseason and not realizing how massive the state of Illinois is,” he said. “Winning a regional in itself is an accomplishment and a successful season.

Hazen is among the seniors that hope to collect some hardware in their last run together.

“There is definitely a lot more motivation for me personally this year, since I know it’s my final run. This is all I have,” Hazen said. “The seniors as a whole, we really want to do it for each other and have this one last thing together.”

Minooka 6, United Township 1: The fifth-seeded Panthers’ season came to an end as Anna Virgil and Kait Lavezzi combined to score five goals.

UT sophomore forward Audrey Johnson scored the Panthers’ lone goal in the 34th minute.

UT coach Phil Weaver said his challenge to the young team moving forward will be to keep giving their best effort and be positive.

"I hope they will continue to do that, that was my challenge to the them at the end there," he said. "If you don't like what happened here tonight, it's about sacrifice and effort and hard work and putting in that time to improve.

"Whether that's getting in the gym or getting in the fitness room or hitting the weights or working with a club, that's what you want them to do to have a better season."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.