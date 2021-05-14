Moline girls soccer falls short to Washington as Lindsay Schilb fills in as coach

A short-handed Moline girls soccer team continues to battle against tough competition this season.
Down five starters, the Maroons fell 2-1 to Washington Community Friday night at the Moline Soccer Bowl in non-conference action. Despite a second straight loss, Moline kept things tight against a team that beat Western Big 6 Conference-leading Alleman 2-1 on Thursday.
Moline was coached by Lindsay Schilb Friday with Jonathan Dreasler attending a wedding before returning for the game’s last few minutes. Schilb, a 1995 Moline grad, has assisted the team about the last seven years and on and off previously.
Schilb actually played for Moline’s first soccer team in 1993 under Skip Begley.
The coach said the Panthers (7-4) were physical, energetic, and aggressive.
“They were definitely ready to play tonight,” she said of WCHS. “We didn’t let down, that’s for sure. We played with whatever we could and played with the energy that we could. I don’t think the goals that were scored on us were anything that we could stop. But we played as hard as we could.”
WCHS struck first when Reiley Caruthers scored in the 14th minute off a Teyah Palmer assist.
Moline answered as Maddie Lodico used a well-timed header off a free kick to tie the game. Liz Galvin, who was sung Happy Birthday by her teammates following the game, assisted the goal with a well-placed strike toward Lodico.
“She had a great assist tonight and Maddie Lodico had a fantastic goal,” Schilb said. “They didn’t back down. That’s definitely something to be very proud of.”
Washington’s deciding goal came from Olivia Heflin off an accurate cross from Palmer.
The Panthers kept the offensive pressure on down the stretch, finishing with an 8-4 advantage in shots on goal. Moline had few good looks at retying the game; a Caroline Hazen strike off the crossbar in the first half was its best shot at another goal.
Schilb said getting and staying healthy is the primary goal right now in a season already affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior captain Tayler Gilmore made her season debut in the second half. Schilb said Gilmore fit right in and played well in her return.
The coach said the team should have more players available in time for Monday’s Big 6 road trip to Quincy. Moline is scheduled to play Metamora Township today at 11 a.m.
Three seniors, two juniors, two sophomores, and four freshmen started for the Maroons on Friday.
“They’re making progress every game, so that’s really all you can ask of the younger players,” Schilb said. “They’re starting to get a little more comfortable in their roles.”
Friday’s role as head coach was her first time filling in at the position under Dreasler.