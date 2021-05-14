Moline girls soccer falls short to Washington as Lindsay Schilb fills in as coach

“She had a great assist tonight and Maddie Lodico had a fantastic goal,” Schilb said. “They didn’t back down. That’s definitely something to be very proud of.”

Washington’s deciding goal came from Olivia Heflin off an accurate cross from Palmer.

The Panthers kept the offensive pressure on down the stretch, finishing with an 8-4 advantage in shots on goal. Moline had few good looks at retying the game; a Caroline Hazen strike off the crossbar in the first half was its best shot at another goal.

Schilb said getting and staying healthy is the primary goal right now in a season already affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior captain Tayler Gilmore made her season debut in the second half. Schilb said Gilmore fit right in and played well in her return.

The coach said the team should have more players available in time for Monday’s Big 6 road trip to Quincy. Moline is scheduled to play Metamora Township today at 11 a.m.

Three seniors, two juniors, two sophomores, and four freshmen started for the Maroons on Friday.

“They’re making progress every game, so that’s really all you can ask of the younger players,” Schilb said. “They’re starting to get a little more comfortable in their roles.”