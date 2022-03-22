Moline girls soccer shut out by Quincy in rainy Big 6 opener

The Moline girls soccer team had its chances but ended up with nothing to show for them as Quincy won 3-0 in Tuesday night’s Western Big 6 Conference opener at the Moline soccer bowl.

Breighlyn Thomas opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with her first of two goals on a soggy, rainy field in Moline. Thomas iced the game with another goal in the 76th minute and Taylor Routh had the finishing touch a couple minutes later as the Blue Devils (1-1, 1-0 Big 6) played a complete team game in the win. Rian Moore had two assists.

Moline (1-1, 0-1 Big 6) had 10 shots with six on goal, but Taylor Fohey turned away all six in the shutout.

Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler, who coached on the Quincy staff and played for coach Travis Dinkheller, credited the Blue Devils after the win.

“Quincy had a nice game tonight and they won the balls they needed to win and they finished on the opportunities that they had,” he said. “They were able to convert tonight and we were not.”

Already trailing 1-0 at halftime, rainy conditions picked up even more in the second half and caused a number of players to slip, with a few injury timeouts. Moline forward Charlise Martel tweaked an ankle in the first half and was unable to return.

Alleman transfer Kiersten Bailey made her first start for Moline, but senior defender Elizabeth Galvin was still out with injury.

Dinkheller’s team only has one senior, and she comes off the bench. He said he wants the team to be adaptable with its play style, and it was in the win.

“Tonight was a night for a little bigger ball, and a little less possession because the surface just wasn’t conducive,” he said. “On a night tonight when the grass is slippery, I think the best thing to do is to get the ball off your foot quickly and take advantage of our speed up top.”

Dinkheller expected a challenge from his former player and colleague, and he was pleased with how Quincy defended Moline’s talented forwards.

“When you have someone like Caroline Hazen and (Kiersten) Bailey, when you have players like that who are so dangerous, we had to be very sure-footed and we had to make sure that we were taking care of the ball and supporting each other defensively.

“I was really happy with what our forwards did.”

Dreasler said there were still positives in the loss.

“One, we played all eighty minutes,” he said. “There was not one second of that game that the team didn’t do well.”

Youth and inexperience still showed up for Moline as it mostly played three freshmen in the back line.

“Beyond the last two that we gave up in the last five (minutes), there were a lot of positive things we can take out of tonight when there’s not the result we wanted,” he said. “The defense keeps those (balls) from sneaking through by increasing communication and experience. The four in the back have not played together yet.”

Senior keeper Jazmine Cunningham had seven saves for Moline.

Another challenge awaits on Thursday as Moline faces Minooka, which ended its season last year in the regional final.

“The season’s not over for us,” Dreasler said. “We’ve still got 20 more games that we’re going to play all 80 and go for the result that we want to have.”

