PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Moline, Quincy girls lead All-Western Big 6 Conference soccer team

051022-qc-spt-illinois pacer-015

Moline senior Caroline Hazen was named the Western Big 6 Conference's Most Valuable Player in girls soccer this spring.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

The Western Big 6 released its all-conference girls soccer team, with league champion Quincy and runner-up Moline leading the way with three first-team selections.

Moline senior forward and University of Northern Iowa soccer commit Caroline Hazen was voted conference MVP after the Maroons lost just one game in conference to Quincy and went on to win their first regional title since 2014. Hazen led the conference with 11 goals in league play.

Moline forward Kiersten Bailey and midfielder Isabella Smith were also first-team selections.

Quincy’s sophomore trio of Bri Lannerd, Rian Moore and Taylor Fohey got the first-team nod.

Geneseo junior forward Danielle Beach was selected first team after finishing as the second-leading scorer in Big 6 play with nine goals. She was joined by teammate and senior midfielder Bailey Huizenga.

Alleman senior defender Chassity Colburn and sophomore forward Abby Glackin earned first-team for the Pioneers. Rock Island senior defender Uda Kimba was the lone first-team selection for the Rocks.

