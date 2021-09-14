Moline’s Acosta scores two goals in Big 6 win over Rocky

Moline coach Rick Sanchez said his team took a step forward after making adjustments from looking at game film.

“Looking back at some of the possession stuff and the opportunities that we weren’t creating, we weren’t being dangerous in the offensive third of the field,” Sanchez said. “This past week we spent some time working on the offensive half and obviously the guys did a pretty good job today executing that and understanding what we’re looking for and trying to build a rhythm and a flow offensively.”

Rock Island coach Rudy Almanza said mistakes from his team cost it when surrendering goals. Almanza has had to adjust his roster and bring up younger guys with players out with injury or due to academics.

“They wanted it a little bit more,” Almanza said of Moline’s effort. “Their four goals were off of mistakes that we made. So that hurt.”

Almanza said his team was pressing after falling down 1-0 after 25 minutes. He added this season looks to be one of rebuilding.

“Just trying to rebuild a little bit, get rid of the negative and bring in some positive,” Almanza said. “We knew doing it that way, we were going to take some losses here and there, but definitely didn’t want to lose due to mistakes.”