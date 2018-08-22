GENESEO, Ill. — Moline soccer coach Rick Sanchez believes the strength of his team this season will be the back end. The Maroons proved that on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Geneseo.
"We have a good group of guys returning on the back end," Sanchez said. "Unfortunately, we had a couple of them missing on Monday (in a 2-1 loss to Dunlap) but we got one of them back for this game and will get the other back soon."
The Moline defense threw a blanket over the Maple Leafs most of the night. Geneseo got a shot on goal in the game's first 30 seconds and didn't get another shot on goal over the next 50 minutes. The Leafs finished with just three shots total.
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton gave Moline (1-1) plenty of credit but also noted the Leafs (0-2) didn't do much to pressure the Maroons.
"We need to work on a lot of things offensively," Morton said. "Moline is very strong but we were just not good at putting things together when we had the ball. We were not able to put strong passes together."
Moline was also struggling to get anything going on offense, going without a shot on goal in the game's first 27 minutes before Gabe Graham made a nice pass to Clayton Blondell, who blasted the ball home for the first goal of the night.
"We're still a work in progress," Sanchez said, "but we moved some guys around and showed how much versatility this team can have this season."
Moline made it 2-0 early in the second when Blondell sent Manny Raya in from the left side and all Geneseo keeper Zach Bauer could do with Raya's shot was get a hand on it before it hit the back of the net.
Geneseo cut the lead in half off a corner-kick feed from Zach Cowan to Alex Phillipson, who buried the header.
"We saw some good things (Wednesday) but we just need to do more," Morton said.
The Maroons put the game away with 13:27 left when Geneseo was whistled for a trip inside the box and Jake White ripped home the penalty kick.
While he didn't have a goal or assist, Moline senior Kyree Morney left his mark on the game. Playing all 80 minutes, Morney split his time between the back end and midfield, making it tough for Geneseo to move the ball on offense and to keep track of the ball when he the ball on his foot on offense.
"Kyree is one of those guys who we can really move around a lot," Sanchez said. "He was a center and midfielder last year but we are going to move him back to defense when we need him to.
"He is a third-year varsity player and we expect a lot from him this season. He is a guy who finds the right time to change the pace of the game."
The loss was the second in as many nights for the Leafs, who play their third game in three days this evening at United Township. Morton said that is a win/lose situation.
"It is nice getting to play against quality competition and learn more about our team," he said. "However, we are so so young and don't have a lot of depth at this point, I worry about fatigue with our starting guys."