Moline’s Jah grateful to receive first Big 6 soccer MVP award

Sanchez felt Jah had an all-state type season, but the voting did not go his way.

“He was the guy up top and all he did was elevate his play and elevate the level of play of the players around him,” Sanchez said, “as well as produce for his team.”

Jah said Moline’s success came down to playing for each other as a team. The Maroons had to stick together as they traveled over 1,300 miles in four postseason games, finishing with the 500-plus mile round trip to Collinsville. The 2019 Sweet 16 run also required over 1,000 miles of travel before the Maroons fell to Edwardsville 3-2 on a goal at the buzzer.

Jah said battling adversity is something the team has become accustomed to. It played well on the postseason turf coming from its own grass field.

“I would not be surprised if we played Collinsville and we didn’t have to be on the road for four hours, the results might have been different,” he said. “We did the same thing two years ago and traveled to every game. … It really sucks because you never know if the results are going to be different if we don’t have to make that big trip.”

Sanchez said Jah’s playoff performance showed his ability to step up. Jah scored five of Moline’s 10 postseason goals and assisted on another.