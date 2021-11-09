Moline’s Jah grateful to receive first Big 6 soccer MVP award

Much like the Moline High School boys soccer team, junior forward Saiheed Jah’s game got stronger as the season went on.
After two early losses in Western Big 6 Conference play, the Maroons won five straight to tie for second with Rock Island, a game behind Quincy. Jah led the league with 11 goals in conference play, earning him Big 6 MVP in the first year the conference has officially given the award.
Jah said he was honored to receive the award, especially considering how competitive the league was and how many talented players there are.
“I think I had a pretty good season and I’m very satisfied with the results,” Jah said, “and the award was kind of just the cherry on top.”
The speedy captain tried to lead more by example as one of only three returning starters from Moline’s 11-1-1 team in the shortened 2020 season. He finished the year with 29 goals and seven assists, helping to lead the third-seeded Maroons through a rugged postseason trek that ended in the Sweet 16 for the second straight postseason. The team finished 18-4-1, falling on the road to top-seeded Collinsville 2-1 on a tough-luck own goal.
Coach Rick Sanchez said Jah brought a level of consistency to the team this season.
“He was going to be one of the guys looked at from opposing teams and defenses,” he said. “He’s taken that in stride."
Sanchez felt Jah had an all-state type season, but the voting did not go his way.
“He was the guy up top and all he did was elevate his play and elevate the level of play of the players around him,” Sanchez said, “as well as produce for his team.”
Jah said Moline’s success came down to playing for each other as a team. The Maroons had to stick together as they traveled over 1,300 miles in four postseason games, finishing with the 500-plus mile round trip to Collinsville. The 2019 Sweet 16 run also required over 1,000 miles of travel before the Maroons fell to Edwardsville 3-2 on a goal at the buzzer.
Jah said battling adversity is something the team has become accustomed to. It played well on the postseason turf coming from its own grass field.
“I would not be surprised if we played Collinsville and we didn’t have to be on the road for four hours, the results might have been different,” he said. “We did the same thing two years ago and traveled to every game. … It really sucks because you never know if the results are going to be different if we don’t have to make that big trip.”
Sanchez said Jah’s playoff performance showed his ability to step up. Jah scored five of Moline’s 10 postseason goals and assisted on another.
“It’s kind of neat to have the first-ever conference MVP, and he’s very deserving of it,” Sanchez said.