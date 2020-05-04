Moline’s Rangel has positive perspective during ACL recovery

Karima had surgery in early February, using crutches for a week with six weeks of wearing a brace. She’s had an hour of physical therapy three times a week since then, but continued to help the team in any way she could before the quarantine period began.

“I always told the girls they could come to me, on or off the soccer field,” Rangel said. “I especially wanted to help whoever was going to take my spot in the starting lineup to teach them a few things; what I’ve learned from my past coaches.”

Rangel, a senior captain and three-time All-Big 6 first-team selection, was also an IHSSCA All-Sectional recepient as a junior team captain. She has been one of the top players in the conference since scoring 20 goals her freshman year.

Before her injury, Rangel had goals of earning All-State and Player of the Year honors. She scored 50 goals in three seasons, already putting her in what her coaches estimated as one of the school’s top handful of all-time leading scorers. Jamie Althiser is Moline's career leader with 82.

Rangel’s injury has provided unique lessons. The setback came when she felt her knee pop out when trying to gain her balance during a collision in a Thanksgiving weekend game at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.