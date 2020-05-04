Moline’s Rangel has positive perspective during ACL recovery

Karima Rangel believes everything happens for a reason.
After a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee last November ended her final year of high school soccer early, the Moline senior has a new perspective on the sport as she looks toward the future.
The forward has signed to play Division I soccer at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Unable to play the sport this spring she started at age five, Rangel has gained an even greater appreciation for soccer, something other athletes also are experiencing with sports derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I slowly learned to be OK with that,” Rangel said of not having soccer her senior year. “I knew I needed to not mourn being in high school anymore and start focusing on the future.”
Rangel is one of 10 Eastern Illinois women’s soccer recruits for coach Jake Plant, a Birmingham, England native and 2014 grad who is continuing to rebuild the Ohio Valley Conference program with a diverse class of players from seven different countries.
Rangel’s first introduction to Eastern Illinois came when Northern Iowa and Moline grad Jamie Althiser played the Panthers in an exhibition game at the Moline Soccer Bowl last August, thanks to the connection of Moline’s Rick Sanchez.
Rangel, who committed to Eastern Illinois about a month before the injury, could be ready by the time the college season hits its stride in September and October. But the ongoing pandemic may continue to alter sports plans. A biology major with a pre-med focus, Rangel chose Eastern Illinois for the academics as well as the teammates, coaches and atmosphere.
Eastern Illinois was the last of her half-dozen visits. Rangel, also a member of National Honor Society, did not think a Division I opportunity was in the cards until things clicked with the Panthers.
Rangel is the first college athlete in her family. Her dad, Michael Tingle, played soccer at United Township and her mom, Maria Rangel-Trimble, graduated from Moline. Rangel’s dad helped submit a highlight video to Eastern Illinois.
Rangel is grateful for the opportunity to play at the next level, but is sympathetic for the other seniors who missed out this spring.
“As hard as it was to give up my senior year for injury, it’s unfortunate for girls to not be able to play their senior year,” Rangel said. “I know everyone has worked so hard.”
Rangel is one of Moline’s five seniors who would have started this season, along with Allie Van, Lauren Parker, and St. Ambrose signees Mikayla Rangel and Arianna Raya.
Moline shared the Western Big 6 Conference title with Quincy last spring. A competitive Big 6 season was set to feature a number of talented seniors, along with Geneseo and Sterling making their league debuts.
Karima had surgery in early February, using crutches for a week with six weeks of wearing a brace. She’s had an hour of physical therapy three times a week since then, but continued to help the team in any way she could before the quarantine period began.
“I always told the girls they could come to me, on or off the soccer field,” Rangel said. “I especially wanted to help whoever was going to take my spot in the starting lineup to teach them a few things; what I’ve learned from my past coaches.”
Rangel, a senior captain and three-time All-Big 6 first-team selection, was also an IHSSCA All-Sectional recepient as a junior team captain. She has been one of the top players in the conference since scoring 20 goals her freshman year.
Before her injury, Rangel had goals of earning All-State and Player of the Year honors. She scored 50 goals in three seasons, already putting her in what her coaches estimated as one of the school’s top handful of all-time leading scorers. Jamie Althiser is Moline's career leader with 82.
Rangel’s injury has provided unique lessons. The setback came when she felt her knee pop out when trying to gain her balance during a collision in a Thanksgiving weekend game at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
"I never really felt what it would be like to live without soccer," she said, "and I think I was getting tested."
She has a new appreciation for the sport and recovery process. She also doesn't want anyone feeling bad for her.
“Everything is how it’s supposed to be,” she said. “I try to look on the bright side.”
Rangel said playing soccer can also provide an escape, along with the lessons it provides. Even its absence can teach lessons.
“Sometimes you just need to step back and see from the outside for a little bit to really understand where you want to be, what your goals are, and what it means to not have this thing,” said Rangel. “Because it’s important.”
