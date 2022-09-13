Moline shuts out Rocky behind Jah's hat trick

Saiheed Jah had a hat trick and Moline pitched a shutout as the Maroons won 3-0 in Western Big 6 Conference Play at Rock Island on Tuesday night.

Jah sped past the defense to convert his first goal and added a penalty kick score shortly after in the 17th minute. Jah’s second goal came in the 65th minute as the Maroons (5-2, 2-1 Big 6) out-shot the Rocks (4-5, 1-2) 6-4 on goal.

Moline junior keeper Owen Gault had four saves, including a diving denial in the second half to preserve the shutout.

Moline senior captain and defender Colin Ducey said it’s never easy to get a road win at Rocky, but the team got it done.

“It’s good to come out with a shutout,” he said. “We’ve developed a rotation so that we’re always pressure covered so they can’t get past us as often.”

The Rocks had few good looks, and when they did, Moline’s defense got back in numbers.

Moline coach Rick Sanchez said Rock Island played hard and presented some issues. His team played to its advantages, just not as consistently as he would have liked.

“That’s a process of us growing as a team,” he said. “We were efficient enough to get a win. It wasn’t pretty at times, but it certainly was efficient.”

Rock Island first-year coach Enrique Sandoval is still feeling out his roster, but he likes the skill and heart it has.

“We are still a team that is trying to figure out where the pieces go,” Sandoval said. “It’s not that we don’t have pieces, we’re just trying to figure out where they go, how they work together, how they link, and we’re learning what our weaknesses are.”

He credited Moline and knew that Jah would be a problem to defend.

“He’s got confidence on his side,” Sandoval said of Jah. “He’s had success in the past. He walks out here and wants to continue that success. Their offense looks to him and knows that’s the guy they want to work things through.

“His patience is also one of his key elements. Not just his size and his speed but he has the patience to know what to do, when to do it, and he picks his spots and he finishes.”

The defending Big 6 MVP had seven goals in three conference games so far.

"Obviously he’s a talented individual,” Sanchez said. “It goes back to that experience. The guys behind him are understanding where he’s going to be at, understanding what we want to do offensively and being on the same page.

“It’s a process of continuing to improve as a group and understand each other and obviously today we found him in some critical situations and he did what he needed to do and finish.”