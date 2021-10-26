Moline soccer hitting its postseason stride after fifth straight shutout to reach Sweet 16

JOLIET — The Moline High School boys soccer team is peaking at the right time for a second straight postseason.
The third-seeded Maroons beat second-seeded Minooka 1-0 on Tuesday to win a Class 3A Collinsville sectional semifinal match at Joliet West High School and reach a second straight Sweet 16 as Moline also reached the sectional final in 2019.
Last year’s playoffs were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was Moline’s fifth straight shutout and third of the postseason, following a 4-0 win over top-seeded Joliet West in last Friday's regional title match. The Maroons (18-3-3) advance to Friday’s sectional final at Collinsville against the top-seeded hosts, a 2-0 winner over third-seeded O’Fallon Tuesday.
Moline played like the sharper team in the first half, but it took a rock-solid defensive performance in the second half to hold off the Indians (15-7-2).
Moline’s Diego Gomez scored the lone goal in the 10th minute off a Saiheed Jah assist. The Maroons were out-shot 9-5 on goal as senior keeper Aiden Hancock delivered constantly down the stretch, denying a number of Minooka free kicks just outside the box. Hancock finished with eight saves.
Gomez said once the team figured out how to play for each other and adapt to their roles, it has hit its stride.
“It’s starting to flow for us now,” Gomez said.
On his goal, Gomez and Isiah Gallegos made a run with Gomez taking the open space before Jah’s cross.
On a fast team with more than one dangerous striker, Gomez said it’s a matter of finding your right spot.
Defensively, the team is on a roll.
“They just slide with each other, they talk to each other, and they have a lot of chemistry,” Gomez said.
Hancock was confident the defense would continue to deliver.
“We’ve been doing this all year,” he said. “Our midfielders have done a better job at dropping down and our two center backs — Collin (Ducey) and Isiah (Ruiz) — they’ve been locking everyone down. They’ve been man-marking their best forward and it’s been going really well for us.”
Playing keeper since he was six or seven, Hancock said he leans on his experience when the other team lines up for a free kick when the pressure is on.
“Those moments are what I play for,” he said. “This is what we’ve been dreaming about since we were kids. We’re just carrying on from last season. Last season’s team was just as good as this.”
In addition to multiple corner kicks and free kicks just outside the box coming up empty, Minooka had another high shot go off the cross bar.
Moline coach Rick Sanchez said his squad continues to work at becoming a complete team. Goal scoring will come, but if the defense is playing at a high level, success will follow.
The Maroons have performed in both phases this postseason. They will now compete with a shot at winning their first sectional title since 2003.
“Right now, the team is playing with a lot of confidence," Sanchez said. "Aiden played tremendous today and had a couple nice saves to keep us at 1-0. The back line, I can’t say enough about those guys. We go through the No. 1 seed, we go through the No. 2 seed, and two shutouts. It’s an outstanding job as as team.”
The Maroons continue to be road warriors after traveling over 800 total miles in three postseason wins, all at Joliet West High School. Collinsville makes for another 500-mile round-trip on Friday.
“We have to make a statement, especially coming where the state puts us,” Sanchez said. “Those are little challenges that we want to use and they’ve done a tremendous job with it.”