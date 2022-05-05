Moline soccer hitting its stride after sixth straight shutout

After posting a sixth straight shutout on Thursday night, the Moline girls soccer team looks to be hitting its stride as the regular season winds down.

The Maroons beat Davenport Central 4-0 on a soggy pitch at a chilly Moline Soccer Bowl to win its sixth game in the last nine days.

Moline (13-4-2) has posted 10 shutouts this season.

Senior keeper Jazmine Cuinningham said the team’s defense — led by freshmen Mia Murphey, Ava Ware, and Hannah McNall along the back line — has really figured things out after an early learning process.

“All of the sudden, we’re communicating, making sure we get everything out of the box and making sure we’re connecting forward and backward,” she said. “They’re doing amazing.”

Moline’s ball control on offense also plays a factor on defense as the Blue Devils (5-8) were held to just two shots on goal.

The Maroons racked up 22 shots with nine on goal as Charlise Martel scored two goals. Caroline Hazen scored Moline’s first in the 22nd minute and Kiersten Bailey added another in the 55th minute.

“It starts with what we’re able to maintain and fend off in the back,” Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler said of the team’s defense. “After we win that ball, instead of clearing the ball and getting it out of the back, it’s the next level of maturity which is finding that forward, finding that center mid as we win the ball in the back. And that’s something in the last half of the season we’ve really focused on and gotten a lot better with.”

Whether she gets many save opportunities or not, Cunningham stays engaged and communicates with the team.

“They listen to me so well, if someone’s facing toward our goal, I make sure, hey, turn left, hey, turn right, and make sure they move and get to the goal and prepare themselves to where they’re moving the ball,” said Cunningham, “so they know someone’s on them or when they have space and time to go.”

Cunningham, a Black Hawk College soccer commit, said the freshmen defenders have done a great job of listening and taking her advice.

“They listen and they don’t get mad,” she said. “They take criticism, and they’re going to improve. If I say, hey, this is what you need to work on, they’ll work on it the next day. They’ll make sure, OK, Jazmine said I need to work on this, so I’m working on this. They’re making sure that they do everything I’m asking them to do.”

The Maroons have a break until taking on Class 3A No. 7 Pleasant Valley next Thursday. It should make for one final test before starting the postseason on May 18 as the No. 2 seed in the United Township Regional.

“I think we’ll do great,” Cunningham said of the final stretch of the season and postseason kickoff. “We’re communicating better, we’re working as a team more, our passes are amazing; we’re making sure that we’re working on everything we need to work on.”

