Moline soccer opens Big 6 play with dramatic win over Rock Island

In a game that featured a number of dramatic moments, the Moline boys held on to open Big 6 soccer play with a road win over defending conference champion Rock Island.
The Maroons were boosted by a Isiah Gallegos goal in a 3-2 victory at Almquist Field to secure a key Western Big 6 Conference win in the pandemic-altered season.
Saheed Jah gave Moline (2-0, 1-0 Big 6) the 3-2 lead with a goal in the 54th minute.
Jose Ruiz scored the first goal on a penalty kick. Gallegos added his in the final minute before halftime off a Santos Djikpe assist.
The Maroons were without Gallegos, an Alleman transfer, in the final 20 minutes after he was issued a red card after his second yellow. Gallegos will not be able to compete in Monday’s game against Quincy.
Late in the competitive, physical match, the Rocks (1-1, 1-1 Big 6) appeared to tie the game with 2:09 left before a handball was called on Rocky.
Players from both teams were jam-packed during a scrum in front of the net after a Alejandro Torres header. The play ended with the ball trickling into the Moline goal.
Moline defender Tejan Jah, a Luther College soccer commit, said he blocked a shot with his foot with Maroons keeper Carson Klavohn on the ground. Jah said he saw the ball go off the post and hit a Rocky player’s arm amid the chaos.
"It was crazy, I was just trying to get in front of it," said Klavohn, who finished with seven saves. "I got a tip on one and then I fell on the ground and it hit my hip. And then there was one more on my foot and then we finally got the hand ball that got the play stopped. A lot of relief."
The Maroons’ defense closed things out to secure a win against a talented Rocky team.
“It’s always dramatic when we’re playing Rocky, to be honest,” Tejan said. “We just played our heart out and we did what we had to do.”
Rock Island coach Rudy Almanza said a number of things did not go the Rocks’ way in the loss, including fouls and missed opportunities.
“We thought it was a goal,” Almanza said of the hand ball call that negated a potential tying score. “He (the referee) explained to me that he didn’t point, we thought that he did point to the center line to call it a goal. … It’s tough. I thought it was in.”
“He called a hand ball, I don’t know how he called a hand ball when everybody is standing up except the keeper.”
Almanza was proud of how the team battled despite some miscues. Murad Ahmed scored for Rocky in the first half with Moline up 2-1 at the break.
“I wish a couple of players would have kept their composure, but what I told those guys was, they’re wearing their heart on their sleeve and they gave it everything they’ve got. … They know they made their mistake and they know how to recover next time.”
Players from both teams received cards in the match.
Almanza took blame for Jah’s goal which came within the same minute as a goal from Irakoze Emery, who tied the game for Rocky in the 54th minute off another Torres corner.
Almanza said he made the wrong substitution at the wrong time after the Rocky goal.
“I felt like that was a coaching error,” he said.
Moline coach Rick Sanchez said both squads went at it on Saturday night.
“A lot of credit to the kids, it was a hard-fought match and I’m just happy that we came out on top of this,” he said. “That’s a mental let-down to give up that (second goal) and to be able to come back and be able to put a goal in. … That was huge.”
Sanchez credited the team for playing through Gallegos’ absence.
“We did a pretty good job, we maintained our composure and we were able to get out of here with a win,” Sanchez said.
“It feels great knowing we got a win against the defending conference champs,” Tejan Jah said. “They’re a very good team and have a lot of returning players, but so did we."