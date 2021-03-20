Moline soccer opens Big 6 play with dramatic win over Rock Island

"It was crazy, I was just trying to get in front of it," said Klavohn, who finished with seven saves. "I got a tip on one and then I fell on the ground and it hit my hip. And then there was one more on my foot and then we finally got the hand ball that got the play stopped. A lot of relief."

The Maroons’ defense closed things out to secure a win against a talented Rocky team.

“It’s always dramatic when we’re playing Rocky, to be honest,” Tejan said. “We just played our heart out and we did what we had to do.”

Rock Island coach Rudy Almanza said a number of things did not go the Rocks’ way in the loss, including fouls and missed opportunities.

“We thought it was a goal,” Almanza said of the hand ball call that negated a potential tying score. “He (the referee) explained to me that he didn’t point, we thought that he did point to the center line to call it a goal. … It’s tough. I thought it was in.”

“He called a hand ball, I don’t know how he called a hand ball when everybody is standing up except the keeper.”

Almanza was proud of how the team battled despite some miscues. Murad Ahmed scored for Rocky in the first half with Moline up 2-1 at the break.