With a potential showdown for the Western Big 6 Conference title next week in Quincy looming, the Moline girls soccer team picked a good night to earn its first home win of the season in a 4-0 victory over Rock Island on Tuesday.
The win for Moline (5-5-2, 3-0-1 Big 6) kept things even with Quincy, which won 1-0 at Alleman.
Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler said a total effort from the team was needed to remedy a recent stretch of two straight losses, which was fed by a lack of challenging 50-50 balls.
“The football program’s team slogan is 'total effort' and I said, there’s a reason,” Dreasler said. “And for us to be successful and do what we need to do, we need to win every ball. We started to see what we’re capable of tonight and hopefully we can build off that going into next week and at Quincy.”
The Maroons’ first goal of the night came when playing through a deflection by the RI (5-8, 1-3) keeper, which Arianna Raya finished for the goal in the third minute.
Dreasler said it was “fantastic” to see the effort to finish the junk ball for the opening goal, in what he called a good coaching moment.
Karima Rangel added a goal in the 28th minute off an assist from Caroline Hazen, who scored Moline’s next goal after halftime in the 45th minute. Raya assisted Rangel in the 65th minute on the fourth goal for Moline, which outshot the Rocks 13-3 on goal.
Lauren Parker was keeper for Moline in the first half, and Morgan Hemmen finished the shutout at keeper in the second half.
Hazen said an effort to be more aggressive helped fuel the team’s Tuesday success.
“I think we really came out and did what we wanted to do,” the freshman said. “It felt really good to finally get a win. We’ve been in a slump for a while, so getting this win was really good for us.”
Hazen shared Dreasler’s opinion on effort equaling goals on the way to victory.
“A lot of our goals just came off of us not giving up on any ball and going for every ball in the air,” Hazen said. “We played really strong tonight.”
Moline now has a shot at winning its first outright conference title since 2014. The Maroons shared the crown last season with Quincy and United Township. UT’s only shot at another share rests on a win at Rocky and a tie between Quincy and Moline.
Hazen said she and the team are excited to control their own destiny in the final week of conference play before the league adds Geneseo and Sterling next year.
“I think we’re ready now,” Hazen said. “I think we’ve been preparing all these games leading up to it, and I think we should be able to pull off what we want to do.”