Moline's Bailey scores twice against former team in win at Alleman

Playing against her old soccer team, Moline junior Kiersten Bailey scored two goals in a 3-0 win to hand Alleman its first loss of the season Tuesday night at a soggy McKenzie Field.

Sophomore Charlise Martel assisted both of Bailey’s goals and senior Bella Smith had a long goal in the 60th minute as the Pioneers (6-1-1, 1-1-1 Western Big 6 Conference) were limited to just one shot on goal.

It was a competitive and sometimes physical game that featured many players from both teams who play on the same club team.

Bailey credited Martel’s assists after the win.

“It was just phenomenal having her there,” said Bailey, whose first goal came just a couple minutes before halftime. “We got the result we came for and we really didn’t hold back.”

Martel again found Bailey as she finished her second goal in heavy traffic in the 55th minute.

Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler spoke with Martel right before she assisted the first goal. The message was effective.

“I said, you’re going right back in and I need 10 seconds with you. Go stand in the center of the field, get the ball to your feet, turn and go,” he said. “First time she got the ball, she got it to her feet, she turned, and we scored. They’ve done a nice job of actually listening to the coach so I appreciated that.”

Moline keeper Jazmine Cunningham had one save in the shutout.

Dreasler said Alleman is a difficult place to play and it can be distracting playing familiar friendly rivals. A chilly night on a field with puddles in spots added to the difficulty.

“They were able to respond to that unlike we were last year,” he said. “It was not as pretty as I would have liked it, but we got the result and that’s what matters tonight.”

Smith’s goal came from a healthy distance on a low line drive kick that found its way through the defense and into the net.

“I told them at half, just hit it and see what happens,” Dreasler said. “Put it on frame and see what happens. And rebound. … Bella had a hit and we had a defender deflection that got us the third one.”

With senior defender Elizabeth Galvin still out with an injury, Moline’s three freshmen on the back line stepped up in a second straight shutout.

“We’ve really asked the freshmen to step up and be bigger and fill some shoes that normal freshmen don’t have to,” Dreasler said. “I think Mia Murphy has done a fantastic job all year long at that center back position and has really submitted herself with trust with the coaching staff and the team.”

Next up for Moline is Normal Community on Friday at home. NCHS was the No. 1 seed in Moline’s sectional last season and reached the sectional final. After a third straight win on Tuesday, Bailey says the team is still growing.

“I think every game we improve more,” Bailey said. “We have visible improvement in every single game and we’re just going to continue to work on that and work on connecting passes up top. It’s only going to get better from here.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.