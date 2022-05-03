Moline's Galvin has special start in senior night win over Geneseo

Stepping onto the playing field for the first time in over a year, Moline senior Elizabeth Galvin got the Maroons off on the right foot in a shutout win over Geneseo on senior night.

Galvin, who tore her ACL last season, took the opening touch before exiting the game to applause from the crowd at the Moline Soccer Bowl.

The Eastern Illinois University soccer commit was recently cleared for non-contact activity but will continue to sit out.

The emotional moment set the table for a dominant 2-0 performance in a fifth straight win, all shutouts. Fellow senior Caroline Hazen scored both goals for the Maroons.

“I haven’t played all season obviously, so it was nice to touch the ball,” Galvin said. “The girls were always really supportive of it, too. It was fun.”

Galvin, an all-sectional defender at center back last season, had hoped to be fully cleared for contact at some point this season. It was frustrating to have to sit out, but she has still strived to make her mark off the field.

“I love going to practice and being there with everyone, so it was just fun to be a part of the team,” she said. “I just try to make it a positive environment. I try to make practice be fun for everyone and I try to push people to get better even if I can’t do contact drills. I just try to be a good teammate.”

Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler said Galvin has been at every practice working hard.

"She's been released to do non-contact drills with us, cardio, everything, so she's been front and center every time, every drill, pushing her teammates to be better every single day," Dreasler said. "Liz started as a freshman at center back; we play three freshmen in the back that all start. Her being able to communicate with them and sympathize with them ... has been invaluable as a coach."

Galvin has helped guide the all-freshman back line for Moline in front of senior keeper Jazmine Cunningham.

“They’ve been doing really well and I love their attitudes,” Galvin said. “I can’t wait to see what they do in the future. Mia Murphy, Ava Ware, Hannah McNall; they just work so hard at practice and I’ve loved watching them all season. I’ve tried to give them advice but they don’t always need it.”

Hazen, a University of Northern Iowa soccer commit, was happy with the team's performance on senior night as it recognized seven seniors on varsity and four on JV.

Getting to play with Galvin one last time made it extra special.

"It was so special also having Liz on the field with me for one last time, just because I've played with her for so long," Hazen said. "It was hard to not get emotional at the beginning of the game, but I was so happy with our performance. I'm so grateful for the girls on the team."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.