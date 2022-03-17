Moline's Hazen scores twice in 2-1 win over Normal West to open the season

Opening the season against a Normal West team that plays in the same postseason sectional, Moline senior Caroline Hazen scored two goals to lead the Maroons to a 2-1 home victory Thursday night.

West's Mia Hefner ended the shutout in the final minute, but Moline keeper Jazmine Cunningham's five saves turned out to be key to the win at the Moline Soccer Bowl.

Moline out-shot West 22-10 overall and 9-6 on goal.

Hazen's first goal came in the seventh minute off a Bella Smith feed. Two minutes into the second half, the University of Northern Iowa soccer commit darted in between two hesitant Wildcat defenders to steal the ball before sending it into the back of the net for her second goal.

Hazen said the team worked through some "first-game jitters" as a number of younger players got playing time. The Maroons had a few players out but are nearing full health.

Hazen said her classmate in goal, Cunningham, saved Moline in the tight win.

"She's an incredible keeper," Hazen said. "I think it's also just the way she communicates in the back really helps us, too, and keeps us all glued together."

Moline mostly dominated possession until the final stretch.

Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler was pleased how the Maroons controlled things early on.

"We started to see our youth as we finished each half," he said. "This Normal West team is a much better team than a year ago. They were a good team today."

The opponents are in the same sectional in Class 3A and could face each other again once postseason rolls around.

"We're going to see them again and we need to be prepared for that," Dreasler said.

The Wildcats made things interesting by scoring with just under a minute to go after Moline appeared to have full control of the game.

"What I didn't like is the last 10 minutes," Dreasler said. "We were back on our heels and I think we had some fitness issues that we need to improve upon. We've got to play smarter and harder with more intensity."

Dreasler said Cunningham stopped everything she could have.

Moline returns eight players with starting varsity experience, including standout Alleman transfer Kiersten Bailey. Bailey and Eastern Illinois commit Elizabeth Galvin both sat out with injuries. Dreasler said both should be back soon.

Moline has two more challenging home games to open the schedule. Next up is a Normal Community team that reached the Sweet 16 last season on Saturday before opening Big 6 play against Quincy on Tuesday.

"Happy with the result but we've got a lot of things to improve upon," Dreasler said. "A great first debut for the Moline Maroons today."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.