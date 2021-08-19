Moline's Hazen verbally commits to join Northern Iowa soccer program

“I loved the competitive nature between the team and I loved their movement up the field and the coaching style,” Hazen said. “The distance from home just kind of solidified it for me along with the campus.”

Hazen went on four visits and also considered IUPUI in Indianapolis. A connection to the UNI campus just a state away gave the Panthers the final edge.

Hazen said coach Erickson felt she was a fit with the team and liked her athleticism as a three-sport athlete.

“Finally being able to say I found my school and that I’m happy with where I chose was the biggest relief,” she said. “I’m so happy I get to go into my senior year not worrying about the recruiting process anymore.”

Hazen, a forward on the pitch as well as a kicker on the football team and a basketball player in the winter, comes from an athletic family. Her parents, Mike and Katie (Ballman) Hazen, are 1993 Moline grads and former athletes. Mike played football at Truman State and Katie was an All-Big 10 softball player at Northwestern.

She credited her parents and numerous coaches and players over the years for helping to push her to get to this point.