Moline's Hazen verbally commits to join Northern Iowa soccer program

One of the last schools to enter her college considerations turned out to be the one for Moline senior soccer standout Caroline Hazen.
Thanks to a connection between former Moline girls soccer coach Rick Sanchez and University of Northern Iowa soccer coach Bruce Erickson, Hazen clicked with the Panthers program after attending a soccer camp with the incoming freshman players.
Hazen recently verbally committed to UNI, wrapping up a recruiting process full of ups and downs and slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hazen, who started receiving recruiting buzz when she was in eighth grade, was relieved to make her decision before her senior season. She plans to major in business in college.
“COVID really kind of hurt the recruiting process for me, so I was pretty open coming into my senior year, which surprised me, so that wasn’t something I expected,” she said. “I definitely had good options, but when UNI came in, I just knew that was the place.”
Sanchez also helped former Moline soccer standout Jamie Althiser, the school’s all-time leading scorer, commit to Northern Iowa.
Sanchez reached out to UNI and communicated Hazen’s interest, which led to the camp visit. He helped her get film together and pick out colleges as well. Hazen also played club soccer with UNI freshman goalkeeper Kennedy Buntenbach.
“I loved the competitive nature between the team and I loved their movement up the field and the coaching style,” Hazen said. “The distance from home just kind of solidified it for me along with the campus.”
Hazen went on four visits and also considered IUPUI in Indianapolis. A connection to the UNI campus just a state away gave the Panthers the final edge.
Hazen said coach Erickson felt she was a fit with the team and liked her athleticism as a three-sport athlete.
“Finally being able to say I found my school and that I’m happy with where I chose was the biggest relief,” she said. “I’m so happy I get to go into my senior year not worrying about the recruiting process anymore.”
Hazen, a forward on the pitch as well as a kicker on the football team and a basketball player in the winter, comes from an athletic family. Her parents, Mike and Katie (Ballman) Hazen, are 1993 Moline grads and former athletes. Mike played football at Truman State and Katie was an All-Big 10 softball player at Northwestern.
She credited her parents and numerous coaches and players over the years for helping to push her to get to this point.
“There have been a lot of times where I went and trained instead of doing something else I wanted to do,” Hazen said. “One thing that always helps is, I think, when I don’t want to do it is the time I need to do it the most. I try to always follow that.