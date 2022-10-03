Moline's Jah taking soccer passion to Drake University

Moline High School senior Saiheed Jah is a state track medalist, but his real passion is for soccer.

The standout forward recently made the decision to take that passion to the college level at Drake University in Des Moines.

Thanks to some help from coach Rick Sanchez sending out highlights and additional exposure during the club season, Jah started the recruiting process with the Bulldogs as first-year coach Pat Flinn became interested.

Jah attended an ID camp and visited the campus in central Iowa last August.

He considered a number of schools at various levels but the Des Moines-based Division I University with great academics and a genuinely interested head coach put Drake at the top of his list. Being a manageable distance from home was also important.

Jah felt the school was likely the one when he was offered near the end of August, but took about a month to look over everything again and make sure all his boxes were checked. He made his verbal commitment Sept. 24.

“I liked the campus, the coaching staff; I liked the style of soccer they played,” Jah said. “It just checked all the boxes for me. I definitely see myself thriving as a player and student. I just think it was the best fit for me.”

Moline’s leading scorer and reigning Western Big 6 Conference MVP said coach Flinn believes he can be a difference maker for the team. Jah scored 29 goals last season and has 12 goals in five Big 6 games with three hat tricks in conference play so far that fall.

“He said he sees me as an impactful player, athletic and dangerous on the ball,” he said. “He truly sees something in me as a player and believes that I have the ability to play at the D1 level.”

Jah can now focus on his high school season and worry only about getting better as a player, not stressing over what he will be doing in college.

“My focus is just on my development as a player,” he said. “Getting in the weight room, getting bigger, more in shape or getting more skilled on the ball. It feels really good to know that my next step is in my own hands.”

Jah said he had options to continue his track career as well. He was a state medalist the last two seasons in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles at state. It was a hard decision to make, but he said that his passion was on the pitch.

“That was the hard part of recruitment. I had some good track coaches talking to me but really my passion is for soccer. I think I’m a good runner and love running track and the competitiveness of it.

“But my passion is for soccer and I just cannot see myself being done with soccer after my high school years.”

Jah is grateful for the help he received from coach Sanchez in getting the Bulldogs on his radar.

“I owe a lot of things to coach Sanchez for all that he did. He did way more than he needed to and I really appreciate that,” he said. “He was definitely a big help. … He did it out of just his kindness I guess.”

Moline’s veteran coach said it’s hard for Illinois players in the Quad-Cities to get the attention and visits from college coaches.

“We have had very good talent come out of here. United Township, Rock Island, Moline, and for some odd reason, you have to be assertive and go and communicate that with college coaches,” Sanchez said. “I always tell my guys, if you want my help, come find me, I’m willing to help you out. I can do whatever I can. It’s just about creating those connections from previous years.”

Now committed to his future school, Jah can relax and just continue to play soccer at the highest level.

“I don’t have to worry about playing well for a person on the sideline,” he said, “I can just worry about playing well for myself and my team.”