Moline's offense shares the love in soccer win over Rocky

After scoring just four goals in its first four games, four different girls found the net in Moline’s 4-1 Western Big 6 Conference win over Rock Island on Tuesday night.

Vivian Veto, Charlise Martel, Caroline Hazen and Kiersten Bailey scored goals after Hazen was the only player to score in prior games this year.

It was a bounce-back win for the Maroons (2-1-2, 1-1 Big 6), whose shutout loss to Quincy helped kickstart a focused week of practice. Rocky fell to 4-3-1, 0-1-1 with the loss.

“We had kind of a streak of iffy-ness,” Veto said. “I think this is really where we connected and made things happen today.”

Veto, a senior, put Moline up 1-0 with a goal in the 25th minute off a Martel shot that the Rocky keeper deflected back into play. Veto assisted Martel’s goal five minutes later off a corner kick as Moline led 2-0 at halftime.

Veto said it was important to get the offensive chemistry going since Hazen can’t do it all herself.

“It’s really good that we’re having some more people step up and take that role,” she said.

Hazen scored her fifth goal of the year in the 51st minute and Bailey, an Alleman transfer, scored her first goal with the Maroons in the 73rd minute off a Martel assist.

Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler said the team’s ball movement was “night and day better” in the win. The Maroons out-shot Rocky 16-4 and 7-3 on goal.

“All we’ve done the last week is focus on movement up top, passing, completing the passes and finding our own teammates feet,” he said. “And playing really simple soccer.”

The approach was effective as Rocky had just three shots on goal all night. The Rocks did not get on the board until the final 30 seconds when Denise Carr scored on a breakaway.

Dreasler said the loss to Quincy last week was a reality check to open conference play.

“You have to play 80 minutes of soccer and you have to move the ball around,” he said. “We have a young starting lineup, so I think it was a 'hello world, this is the Western Big 6 and welcome to the show.'”

Dreasler said senior Bella Smith had a great game in the midfield and Martel also played well in addition to Moline's goal scorers.

Rocky coach Mike Mertel said his team just did not possess the ball well.

“We’re not building the attack, we’re trying to force it,” he said. “When they’re attacking, it’s constant moving, building the attack. When we were getting the ball, we were panicking and not finding passes.”

It took nearly 80 minutes for Mertel to see a positive attack in the loss, and Moline capitalized on Rocky’s defensive miscues.

“I told the seniors, we’re running out of last times,” he said. “We’ve got to wake up.”

With a number of freshmen playing on Moline’s back line, the Maroons are still meshing as a team with the upperclassmen, but Tuesday was a step in the right direction.

“Everybody has their own individual strengths,” Veto said, “so I think we have to work on getting that together just a little bit more.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.