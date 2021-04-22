Monkari, Bulldogs handle Davenport North in MAC boys soccer action

The Bettendorf High School boys soccer team was well-connected on Thursday against Davenport North.
Despite getting out-shot by the host Wildcats, the Bulldogs made the most of their chances, getting assists on all of their goals in a 4-1 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
Bulldogs senior Mohamed Monkari had a pair of assists and probably could have been credited with a third. Bettendorf freshman Chase Wakefield also had two assists for the winners as well.
Monkari was quick deflect any credit that he might have individually coming his way.
“Everyone on the team deserves credit, everyone on the field deserves credit,” Monkari said. “We play so well as a team. They put me in a great position to make plays.”
Bulldogs coach Ben Pennington did heap praise on his forward although he appreciated Monkari’s humbleness.
“Mohamed is at Rivermont Collegiate, he’s in the residential program and he has played on an elite club in Morocco,” Pennington said. “He has tremendous athletic ability and has a great feel for the game.”
Monkari’s feel for the game showed twice in the first nine minutes of the contest. He laid off a soft ground pass with deft touch to Xavier Potts in just the second minute for the first goal for the Bulldogs (5-1 overall, 4-1 MAC).
Seven minutes later, Monkari made a left-side run and sent a centering pass over 20 yards through traffic to Reilly Tabares, who finished from roughly 10 yards out to make it 2-0.
North pulled a goal back in the 13th minute when George Rucker, who had a strong game in midfield for the Wildcats (2-4, 1-4 MAC), sent a pass in from 30 yards out that was deflected by a Bulldog defender. But the pass landed in rhythm with Kyle Bitterman, who was making a run at goal and the North sophomore finished from 10 yards out to cut the lead to 2-1.
Wakefield then showed his own instincts for the game in the 35th minute for the visitors. After Bettendorf won a free kick, Wakefield quickly got on the ball and restarted play before North could re-set its defense. Wakefield sent an over-the-top pass from 35 yards out that Noah Shook was able to connect with his head just before crashing into North keeper Morgan Bequeaith, who had come off his line to re-direct the pass. Shook’s shot just rolled over the line for a 3-1 advantage.
Bequeaith and Bulldogs keeper JJ Gonzalez-Hayes were fairly busy in the first half as North put 12 shots on goal to the Bulldogs’ nine shots. For the game, North out-shot Bettendorf, 21-17.
Things were a little slower paced in the second half as both teams took more attempts from long distance. But North earned four free kicks within 25 yards of Bettendorf’s goal thanks to strong midfield and attacking play from Rucker, Bitterman, Chase Green, Will Knight and Peter Phan.
Wildcats junior Daniel Nedic showed off his free kick skills twice that nearly made things interesting for the home team. He missed the top right corner by less than a foot with an excellent curling free kick from 25 yards out in the 64th minute. Six minutes later, from almost the same spot and distance, his shot missed the top crossbar by a hair.
The Bulldogs finally put away things in the 77th minute when Monkari sent in another centering pass to Wakefield in front of the goal from 12 yards out. Except this time, Wakefield sent an extra pass to Tristan Wakefield, who easily finished from less than eight yards out.
“Davenport North has played tough all year. They play competitive and they had a good game plan. They definitely made us earn this,” Pennington said.
Despite the outcome, North coach David Gamble was pleased with his team’s effort and thinks the Wildcats are on the doorstep of great things.
“We are this close, we are literally inches away from being successful,” Gamble said. “But our good luck fairy has not shown up yet but eventually, if we play like this, things will start to go our way. By the end of the year, no one will want to play us.”
Bettendorf 4, Davenport North 1
Bettendorf 3 1 - 4
North 1 0 - 1
Scoring summary
B-Xavier Potts (Mohamed Monkari assist), 2nd minute
B-Reilly Tabares (Monkari assist), 9th minute
DN-Kyle Bitterman, 13th minute
B-Noah Shook (Chase Wakefield assist), 35th minute
B-Tristan Wakefield (Chase Wakefield assist), 77th minute
Goalkeeper saves – Bettendorf 12 (JJ Gonzalez-Hayes). North 8 (Morgan Bequeaith).
Records – Bettendorf 5-1, 4-1. Davenport North 2-4, 1-4.