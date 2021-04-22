Monkari, Bulldogs handle Davenport North in MAC boys soccer action

Seven minutes later, Monkari made a left-side run and sent a centering pass over 20 yards through traffic to Reilly Tabares, who finished from roughly 10 yards out to make it 2-0.

North pulled a goal back in the 13th minute when George Rucker, who had a strong game in midfield for the Wildcats (2-4, 1-4 MAC), sent a pass in from 30 yards out that was deflected by a Bulldog defender. But the pass landed in rhythm with Kyle Bitterman, who was making a run at goal and the North sophomore finished from 10 yards out to cut the lead to 2-1.

Wakefield then showed his own instincts for the game in the 35th minute for the visitors. After Bettendorf won a free kick, Wakefield quickly got on the ball and restarted play before North could re-set its defense. Wakefield sent an over-the-top pass from 35 yards out that Noah Shook was able to connect with his head just before crashing into North keeper Morgan Bequeaith, who had come off his line to re-direct the pass. Shook’s shot just rolled over the line for a 3-1 advantage.

Bequeaith and Bulldogs keeper JJ Gonzalez-Hayes were fairly busy in the first half as North put 12 shots on goal to the Bulldogs’ nine shots. For the game, North out-shot Bettendorf, 21-17.