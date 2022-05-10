Motivated Pioneers open postseason with rout

Following some recent injuries, the Alleman girls soccer team had extra motivation as the postseason kicked off Tuesday night.

Alleman senior Regan Bowling scored two goals as the Pioneers opened their Class 1A regional with a 12-0 rout of DePue-Hall on Tuesday night.

The top-seeded Pioneers (14-2-1) had 11 different players score goals to advance to Friday’s regional final back at Augustana College’s Thorsen-Lucken Field at 5 p.m. Alleman will take on third-seeded Indian Creek, a 2-1 winner over Mendota Tuesday night.

Eighth-seeded DePue-Hall (0-11) was held to just one shot on goal.

In addition to Bowling’s two scores, Audrey Erickson, Abby Glackin, Kristina Johannes, Isabella Pena, Ava Brinkman, Gretchen Ellis, Meredith Maynard, Emma Kramer, Emma Shrake, and Sofia Sanchez found the net in a contest that was shortened to 60 minutes.

Bowling had senior defender Chassity Colburn — who had her season ended by injury in practice this week — on her mind after the win.

“All of us working together, we’re all doing it for her. I think that’s our motivation right now, is for the girls that are hurt,” she said. “Win, score for them. It’s something very tragic, but it’s definitely opening our eyes and making us work better as a team. We have new players stepping in new spots and I think that’s really good going into the postseason.”

Freshman forward Carson Wendt also left the game in pain with a swollen ankle and had to be helped off the field.

The quick adjustment isn’t easy but Bowling said the team is prepared. It’s had plenty of production from a big sophomore class with multiple freshmen also stepping up.

Bowling, a Black Hawk College soccer commit, said the recent injuries are scary and put things into perspective.

“You’ve just gotta get those nerves out on the field and play how we normally do,” she said. “You just can’t think of it ending after one game.”

Alleman coach Chad Hollmer said it hurt to lose Colburn, a leader and senior captain committed to play at the University of Illinois Springfield.

“It’s horrible, to be honest. We all kind of felt that and wish we could do something now,” he said. “We’ve just got to support her. … We’ve been playing pretty well honestly and she’s a major reason for that. It’s tough.”

Alleman fell in the regional final last year in Class 2A. Now back in 1A, the Pioneers can grab their first regional title since winning two straight in 2018 and 2019.

“I definitely think we’re prepared for no matter what comes at us,” Bowling said, “just going into every game being strong, coming in hard and hope for the best outcome.”

