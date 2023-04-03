A Muscatine High School girls soccer team on the younger side opened the season with a bang on Monday night against Assumption.

Facing the Class 1A second-ranked Knights in a game that was postponed due to weather on Friday, the Class 3A 12th-ranked Muskies blanked Assumption 3-0 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest.

It was Muscatine’s first win over Assumption since 2015.

An aggressive start paid off as sophomore Hayden Kirchner finished a goal less than three minutes into the game. None of the Assumption (1-1, 0-1 MAC) defenders stepped up to clear a ball in the box as Kirchner took advantage to score on a slow-rolling shot.

Junior Hannah Jansen added to the lead in the seventh minute and Muscatine held Assumption without a shot on goal in the first half.

Kaitlyn Holmes, one of Muscatine’s three starting seniors, scored the final tally in the 48th minute to ice the win. Freshman keeper Mallory Bruhn was rarely tested in the game, using a leaping save to preserve the shutout in the closing minutes.

Holmes said the Muskies may lack some experience, but they were determined.

“We just came in, wanted to get things done and not rush the ball just booting it down the field, just looking to possess” she said, “and I think we did that.”

It started with dominating the ball early and often.

“We always try to score in the first five minutes and just shut them down from then on,” Holmes said. “I think we really did good with that and hopefully it keeps going this season.”

Muscatine kept the pressure on defensively and limited the small-school state power to just one good shot on goal.

Assumption was without a number of starters who instead suited up for track and field.

The rescheduled game created the conflict, but assistant coach Michael Harrington said that was not an excuse.

“Hats off to Muscatine, they came ready to play,” he said. “The reality is, those first couple goals were just some simple fundamentals that we missed, we’re working on; it’ll get there.

“I’m not particularly concerned with a game like this early on.”

Juggling positions and having a smaller bench impacted the game, but it was not the reason for the loss in Harrington’s mind. It will be a balancing act between soccer and track and field for Assumption this season.

“Not an excuse, just things we need to adjust for, and we will,” he said.

Harrington said weather has not been friendly to the team early on, but the Knights know what they need to work on and the earlier they can be tested, the better.

“The only game that counts is that first game of substate in May,” he said. “And we will be there, like we’re always there.”

Muscatine second-year coach Edgar Arceo said the team was eager to hit the field after previous cancellations. The team graduated 12 seniors and features youth and speed.

“They came out and for the most part, they executed,” Arceo said. “You’re never going to face an Assumption team that’s not smart, that’s not physical, that’s not competitive. Today was the same thing. We just managed to get a couple of better plays tonight.”

Arceo believes a win over one of the top teams in Class 1A will provide confidence moving forward. Holmes agreed.

“A win like this will definitely give us positive thoughts in the future,” Holmes said.