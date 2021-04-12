Muscatine rallies for road MAC soccer win over North Scott

ELDRIDGE – After a lackluster first half, the Muscatine High School boys soccer team found its offense in the second half.
In a span of 15 minutes in the second half, the Muskies scored three goals which was enough to hold off the host Lancers, 3-2, in Mississippi Athletic Conference action on Monday night at The Pitch.
The Muskies (5-1, 3-0 MAC) did not have a ton of possession time for the game, but used the counter-attack on the hosts effectively to score their goals. After falling behind 1-0 in the 44th minute after a goal from North Scott’s Max Solis, Muscatine started to pick up the pace and get its forwards some runouts.
The first one came in the 50th minute when sophomore Reece Eberhard sent a 20-yard ground pass to a streaking Grant Bode who broke free from his defender. Lancers keeper Kade Tippet came off his line to challenge Bode, but Bode actually toe-poked a shot from about 25 yards out that got over Tippet’s head to tie the score at 1.
In the 61st minute, freshman Jackson Othmer made a run down the right side on a counterattack from the midfield. He really did not have an angle for a great shot from about 25 yards out but his looping center pass actually found the top right corner to the surprise of his teammates on the sideline. But it put the visitors up 2-1.
Four minutes later, one of the few times Muscatine held possession in North Scott’s end, Eberhard found himself open at the top of the penalty box and launched a left-footed attempt that hit the top left corner for a 3-1 edge.
For the game, Muscatine was out-shot 17-6 on shots on goal. But the winners made the most of their chances.
“We really re-focused at halftime, we felt we were poor and sloppy in the first half,” Muskies coach Jose Varela said. “I knew we could play a lot better and I knew that our midfield could play a lot better. We challenged them at halftime and they responded. Some of our key guys are freshmen and sophomores, but they have earned that playing time. We just need to put a full game together. But I like the way we fought back after falling behind.”
North Scott (2-2, 1-2 MAC) did not go away after getting down 3-1 and seemed to play with more urgency. Luke Crawford pulled the hosts back to within 3-2 when he headed in a ball after a scramble in front of the net in the 74th minute.
But Muscatine keeper Logan Wolf made some big saves in the final six minutes to preserve the win. Wolf made a diving save on a rocket attempt from 20 yards out in the final 10 seconds of the match. Wolf had eight saves for the match while Tippet had four saves.
Chase Porter had a nice long assist on Solis’ goal from the midfield but for most of the match the Lancers could not get a key touch or weight on a pass to set themselves up for success.
“That’s two games in a row that we could not convert (chances) and these guys are capable of scoring,” North Scott coach Troy Bendickson said. “Our execution was lacking. Our technical ability is one of our strengths but, individually, we just were not as good as we are capable of. There were chances to put (the game) away in the first half, it could have been 3-0. But it did not turn out that way.”