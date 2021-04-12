Muscatine rallies for road MAC soccer win over North Scott

For the game, Muscatine was out-shot 17-6 on shots on goal. But the winners made the most of their chances.

“We really re-focused at halftime, we felt we were poor and sloppy in the first half,” Muskies coach Jose Varela said. “I knew we could play a lot better and I knew that our midfield could play a lot better. We challenged them at halftime and they responded. Some of our key guys are freshmen and sophomores, but they have earned that playing time. We just need to put a full game together. But I like the way we fought back after falling behind.”

North Scott (2-2, 1-2 MAC) did not go away after getting down 3-1 and seemed to play with more urgency. Luke Crawford pulled the hosts back to within 3-2 when he headed in a ball after a scramble in front of the net in the 74th minute.

But Muscatine keeper Logan Wolf made some big saves in the final six minutes to preserve the win. Wolf made a diving save on a rocket attempt from 20 yards out in the final 10 seconds of the match. Wolf had eight saves for the match while Tippet had four saves.

Chase Porter had a nice long assist on Solis’ goal from the midfield but for most of the match the Lancers could not get a key touch or weight on a pass to set themselves up for success.

“That’s two games in a row that we could not convert (chances) and these guys are capable of scoring,” North Scott coach Troy Bendickson said. “Our execution was lacking. Our technical ability is one of our strengths but, individually, we just were not as good as we are capable of. There were chances to put (the game) away in the first half, it could have been 3-0. But it did not turn out that way.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0