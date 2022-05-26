Muskies make repeat trip to state for first time in program history

MARION — For the first time in program history, the Muscatine High School girls soccer team is going to the state tournament in back-to-back seasons.

And the Muskies clinched their spot on the same Linn-Mar Stadium field that they did last year. However, Muscatine went about it in a very different way this time around.

A year ago, the Muskies blitzed the Linn-Mar Lions from the get-go and captured a relatively comfortable 4-1 victory.

In the latest meeting, Muscatine’s Hannah Jansen scored the only goal of the Class 3A Region 7 final to lift the 10th-ranked Muskies to a 1-0 win over the sixth-ranked Lions. It's also the second time in a row Linn-Mar has been the top seed in Muscatine's region only to lose to the Muskies.

“We weren’t as relaxed (early on) as we normally were,” Jansen said. “But once we relaxed a little bit, we got the opportunity to score.”

Linn-Mar handily controlled the first half and the start of the second after the game was delayed by inclement weather for a little more than 30 minutes.

“It was tougher this year,” Muscatine senior Meredith Connor said. “It was difficult for us in the first half going against the wind. And we got really anxious while we were waiting (during the delay). We didn’t have our usual warm-up. But we wanted it, and we just needed one.”

Though the first 40 minutes of play, Linn-Mar tallied a dozen shots, double what Muscatine (13-5) attempted.

“We did not want to take the opponent for granted in any way, shape or form,” Muscatine first-year head coach Edgar Arceo said. “We knew we were going up against an extremely talented team, but we’re very happy to come out on top.

“You get to this point of the season, and everything has to be a little more meticulous.”

But in the 61st minute, the Muskies struck.

As junior Lanie Weikert readied to toss the ball into play on a throw-in deep in Linn-Mar (16-3) territory, Arceo yelled to his team to make the opportunity count. Weikert flung the ball to Thomas, who passed to Ashlyn McGinnis.

McGinnis, a senior, made a couple of Lion defenders miss along the right wing and set up the game's lone score.

“When Ashlyn made the pass, I knew it was a good opportunity,” Jansen said. “I saw it and was like, ‘I need to put this in for my team.’ It feels great. It’s so exciting to be going back to state again.”

McGinnis put a perfect pass on the foot of Jansen, who did the rest, beating the Lion goaltender to the right corner of the goal.

“Linn-Mar had us on our heels the entire first half,” Arceo said. “They had opportunities. We just needed to calm down just a little bit to give ourselves a chance, and that was the result. We calmed down and delivered. All it took was one touch.”

Muscatine buckled down as the game wore on and extended its season at least into Tuesday's state quarterfinals, where top seed West Des Moines Valley (18-0) awaits the Muskies.

Linn-Mar had a few more opportunities, but Muskie goaltender Ally Franke made four saves and received some help from teammates like Thomas, who made a last-second poke at a would-be Linn-Mar goal to maintain the clean sheet.

“We’re so ecstatic about this,” Weikert said. “We did not want this to be our last game with our seniors. We just laid it all out on the field.”

