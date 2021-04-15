Muskies strike fast in win over Lancers

"We were just saying at halftime, we need to take our shots, take our chances and we'll get on top," Thomas said.

Despite Muscatine generating several chances, North Scott was carried by its keepers, particularly the play of Natalie Knepper in the second half. The sophomore made seven saves, including four in close, to prevent the Muskies from adding on any more goals.

North Scott coach Dion Ayers likes both his keepers, and likes splitting time between Knepper and senior Paige Westin, who made two saves in the first half.

"They're both pretty consistent; Natalie is good on low stuff, that's her strength. ... Paige is better on the high ball," Ayers said. "They're both great kids ... so we're giving split time now and seeing what we've got."

Between the play of the North Scott keepers and seven offsides calls, there were plenty of missed chances for Muscatine Thursday night. But while that might cause frustration with some, Muscatine head coach Austin Kinsey was instead plenty pleased with the looks his team was getting.