Muskies strike fast in win over Lancers

Sophia Thomas provided the punch when Muscatine needed it most.
After assisting on the game's first goal just 18 seconds into Thursday's match against North Scott, the Muskie junior also scored the putaway goal early in the second half to lead Muscatine to a 3-1 win over the Lancers at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.
"We just said at the beginning of the game, we're going to go hard because we know this is our first hard team we're going to play this year," Thomas said. "We figured we'd go out hard in the first seconds and get them off their feet."
With the game just starting, Thomas threaded a perfect through ball to Lelania Weikert, who split the North Scott defense and scored 18 seconds into the match.
Meredith Connor doubled up the Muscatine lead in the 19th minute when what looked like an attempted cross instead curled into the net to put the Muskies up 2-0.
However, North Scott slowly gained its footing, and controlled much of the last 10 minutes of the half. The Lancers got on the board on a goal from Kendall Knisley on a free kick from just under 30 yards out in the 36th minute.
But Muscatine (4-0, 3-0 MAC) made sure the Lancers (1-4, 1-2) never got any closer, dominating the second half. The Muskies outshot the Lancers 21-3 in the final 40 minutes, with Thomas' goal providing plenty of cushion.
"We were just saying at halftime, we need to take our shots, take our chances and we'll get on top," Thomas said.
Despite Muscatine generating several chances, North Scott was carried by its keepers, particularly the play of Natalie Knepper in the second half. The sophomore made seven saves, including four in close, to prevent the Muskies from adding on any more goals.
North Scott coach Dion Ayers likes both his keepers, and likes splitting time between Knepper and senior Paige Westin, who made two saves in the first half.
"They're both pretty consistent; Natalie is good on low stuff, that's her strength. ... Paige is better on the high ball," Ayers said. "They're both great kids ... so we're giving split time now and seeing what we've got."
Between the play of the North Scott keepers and seven offsides calls, there were plenty of missed chances for Muscatine Thursday night. But while that might cause frustration with some, Muscatine head coach Austin Kinsey was instead plenty pleased with the looks his team was getting.
"I talked to the girls after the game and said I'd be frustrated if we had one opportunity on goal like that and it went to the keeper," Kinsey said. "The fact we had numerous, and it was from different kinds of angles — balls out wide, one-touch shots, people making runs through the middle — I'd rather have numerous shots. ... I'm happy there's chances being created."
North Scott is still growing early in the season but saw a big improvement following a 9-1 loss to Bettendorf on Tuesday, one of the most lopsided losses under Ayers.
"I think this is one of the best teams in the conference, Muscatine," Ayers said. "They possess, they've got more speed than almost anybody in the conference, as a team, and they play well. So we were happy, our goal tonight was, we needed to come out tonight and play with some pride and physicality, because we got bullied the other night, and we did, we came out and fought. So I'll take that effort. It's a stepping point."