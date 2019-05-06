After every huddle break, the Davenport North boys soccer team yells out "Family."
The soccer family showed how big it can be Monday as North and Muscatine joined together for a "Life is Bigger Than Soccer Night," benefiting Kenzie Gamble, the daughter of North head coach David Gamble. She is battling ovarian cancer for the second time in the past 16 months.
North wore teal warmup shirts — the color of ovarian cancer awareness — and Muscatine wore black warmup shirts with teal lettering, "Kenzie's battle is our battle," on the front and "A cure for Kenzie," on the back.
"I wanted these kids to not just understand how to play the game of soccer," David Gamble said. "When they leave us, our number one job is to make sure they understand they have empathy, they understand that life is there for us and life's going to be hard. Life is going to be like a sport sometimes but it's a lot more than sports."
North contacted Muscatine on Sunday asking if it would be willing to wear the warmup shirts and the Muskies jumped at the opportunity. Not only did the Muskies put on the shirts as soon as they got off the bus, freshman Sam Hintermeister decorated their tape ball with a teal ribbon.
"When it comes to situations like this, anything you can do to help anybody out in the soccer community and the community as a whole, that's something we try to teach the kids, it's something bigger than themselves," Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. "It's a small part but hopefully it's something good for them, something they can remember."
The game itself ended with a 1-0 North win, Peter Phan scoring the only goal in the first half and Donovan Weaver recording his eighth shutout of the season. The win set a school record for wins as North improved to 9-5.
Kenzie couldn't attend, taking finals at the University of Iowa, but the support shown, not just Monday, but during the whole ordeal, has meant a lot.
"The support's been awesome and though I wasn't there, I still felt motivated to do well on my final tonight, just knowing that was going on tonight," Kenzie said.
"It's honestly the coolest thing because I don't expect any support, I don't think I deserve or have done anything to feel reciprocated in that sense but if people are going to do it and I can be the reason they say, win, lose or draw tonight, this is about someone else, then I feel like I've done my part in helping a young man mature into something better than just a soccer player."
Now a junior at Iowa, Kenzie was originally diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer in January of 2018 and went into remission last April after chemotherapy treatments.
But in October, Kenzie's human chorionic gonadotropin levels spiked and she was diagnosed with mucinous adenocarcinoma along with foci of anaplastic carcinoma with hCG expression.
"It's an extremely rare cancer that they've only seen five cases of it," David Gamble said. "Her cancer is so rare, she's outlived everybody who's ever had this cancer. We don't know how to get rid of it because nobody has."
After receiving radiation treatments during Christmas break, Kenzie went to MD Anderson Cancer Research Hospital in Houston for more consultation.
Chemotherapy treatments have slowed down the progression, but have been largely ineffective. Spot therapy and immunotherapy are next. While dealing with this, Kenzie has continued to take classes at Iowa and is also heavily involved with the university's dance marathon.
"I'm a very stubborn person when it comes to things that I want so I had two options at the beginning of all of it. Move home and kind of live a hermit life or try to be as normal as I can be, stay up here, living with my friends and giving back to my community," Kenzie said. "You have two options: Dwell on what you can't change or live in the present to make the most of it."
Meanwhile, David was trying to get ready for a soccer season with a new team, one that historically has had its struggles.
"The outlook of what I wanted this season to look like definitely changed," he said. "Now it wasn't just about wins and losses and getting these kids prepared for the season, it turned into my daughter first and this kind of second. As the season went on, she was like 'Dad, I'm fine. I'm not in pain, you do what you have to do.'"
But before the season started, the new head coach told his players and their families of the situation. It's added an extra level of motivation.
"It's meant more than in previous years. You're doing it for your team, you're doing it for your coach and now you're doing it for his daughter," junior Chris Molis said. "We're trying to use it as a strength, give us incentive to keep pushing. ... Coach Gamble has been like another father figure in my life so it keeps it in perspective, I'm just worried about another soccer game while she's worried about cancer."
Jacob Wehr grew up across the street from the Gambles and is close friends with Kenzie. A Bettendorf grad, Wehr is currently a junior at Augustana as well as the goalie coach for North. Just a few years older than the kids he's coaching, Wehr is making sure the players recognize the significance of nights like Monday.
"Soccer is kind of our getaway, try to forget, it's just an awful thing that's happened to Kenzie," Wehr said. "I try to relate to them and let them know that this is just a game and you need to enjoy these high school times because after that, life starts getting real, it starts getting hard. ... This is just a game and you've got to enjoy it as long as you can.''
The Gamble's have restarted a GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/acureforkenzie) to help pay for medical bills and other expenses but Gamble also mentioned gas cards as something that could help the family out, with the number of trips they have to take to Iowa City.
Moments like Monday also go a long way.
"It just shows what the Quad-Cities and the MAC is all about," Wehr said. "Just coming together, supporting a cause and we're just playing a game. Even though we are rivals on the field, it's just a game. Using sport to come together and support Kenzie as she's battling cancer, it's really cool."