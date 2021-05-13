North boys upset Muskie soccer on senior day

Junior Daniel Nedic sent a 30-yard, over-the-top ball to Chase Green, who ran onto the pass to break away from the defense. Green beat Muscatine keeper Logan Wolf to the left corner to put the hosts up 1-0.

“It was a gorgeous pass from Daniel, and Chase knows how to finish,” Wildcats coach David Gamble said. “It got us going early.”

The Muskies seemed to be a step slow early but finally put things together in the 20th minute to tie the game. Nate Larsen sent a dangerous ball to the six-yard area and Grant Bode headed that pass back across the face of goal. Freshman Jackson Othmer then headed in Bode’s delivery over the head of Wildcats goalie Daleyn Bruce to knot things at 1-1.

North wasted little time in responding. Three minutes later, Wildcats junior Peter Phan launched a throw-in into the penalty box and senior Ben Roberts crafted a slick, flick-on pass near the top of the penalty area. That is where Rucker was charging in behind the play for an open chance.

Rucker beat Wolf to the right corner with a 17-yard ground shot.

“I was trying not to overhit (the shot) because I have done that a lot,” Rucker said of his goal, which turned out to be the game-winner. “But it was a good spot, and when it went in, it was just a great feeling.”