North hopes canceled season doesn't stall momentum

Following an impressive showing in his first year as Davenport North boys soccer coach, Dave Gamble knew how important this season was going to be for the continued development of the program.
The Wildcats went 13-7 last season, their best record in over a decade, but instead of building on that foundation, North is stuck in neutral after this season was canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were going to be a year older and that extra year was going to be really beneficial," Gamble said. "If we had another successful year, we would have gone from maybe a fluky year to now the program is working towards a state tournament bid, or something like that."
It's the same across the state, as well as the country. The Iowa boys state soccer tournament was supposed to begin Monday, but that was just another casualty of the coronavirus.
There were plenty of teams that had high hopes of reaching Des Moines this year. Bettendorf had 13 seniors from a team that had reached the state tournament three straight years. Pleasant Valley had a strong core returning from a team that went 15-2 and won the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Five of the MAC teams finished with a record of .500 or better last year, including North.
While North's first state tournament berth may still have been a year or two away, Gamble believes this year's team was improved over last year's, which, even with the improved record, had some blowout losses, including a 10-0 defeat in a substate game against Cedar Rapids Washington.
"The thing I have to let the younger guys know as we head into next spring is we have to go in with a chip on our shoulder," Gamble said. "A lot of people will think (last year) was a fluke year. ... We owe it to these seniors that were building towards, record aside, what I felt was going to be a better team."
Instead, now the focus turns to making sure this gap year doesn't hinder the program's progression. Gamble plans on working with athletes this summer, provided he's given the OK from both the government and the school district, and that includes adhering to any social distancing guidelines that might still be in place.
He expects there to be plenty of enthusiasm to participate.
"We played 11 freshmen and sophomores last year, so they'll be biting at the bit," Gamble said. "They're going to have to step up and be leaders, they'll have to take over."
Gamble has spent the past few days making sure to recognize the nine seniors — including football standout Priest Sheedy, who had decided to return to the soccer field after running track as a junior — who had a big part in helping start turning the program around.
That includes Chris Molis, a four-year varsity player, and Donovan Weaver, who holds the school's single season records for shutouts and save percentage.
"The thing I loved about all of them was I was brand new last year and they bought into what I was preaching," Gamble said. "Not one of them gave up on us.
"We had a lot of guys that would bend over backward for the team and others, and there was just a lot of love. I think what's going to happen next year is those seniors aren't going to be forgotten."
