North hopes canceled season doesn't stall momentum

"The thing I have to let the younger guys know as we head into next spring is we have to go in with a chip on our shoulder," Gamble said. "A lot of people will think (last year) was a fluke year. ... We owe it to these seniors that were building towards, record aside, what I felt was going to be a better team."

Instead, now the focus turns to making sure this gap year doesn't hinder the program's progression. Gamble plans on working with athletes this summer, provided he's given the OK from both the government and the school district, and that includes adhering to any social distancing guidelines that might still be in place.

He expects there to be plenty of enthusiasm to participate.

"We played 11 freshmen and sophomores last year, so they'll be biting at the bit," Gamble said. "They're going to have to step up and be leaders, they'll have to take over."

Gamble has spent the past few days making sure to recognize the nine seniors — including football standout Priest Sheedy, who had decided to return to the soccer field after running track as a junior — who had a big part in helping start turning the program around.

That includes Chris Molis, a four-year varsity player, and Donovan Weaver, who holds the school's single season records for shutouts and save percentage.