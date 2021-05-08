North keeps overtime loss in 'perspective'

Davenport North High School soccer players Peter Phan and Kyle Bitterman had just given everything they had in a 3-2 overtime loss to Dubuque Senior.
But then the two Wildcats noticed 4-year-old Wesley Harper playing near one of the goals on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Wesley, the son of Wildcats assistant boys basketball coach Justin Harper, is battling leukemia.
“I think it puts things in perspective,” Phan said. “Even though we lost a tough game, you try and remember there are bigger things.”
Despite the defeat, there were bigger things on display during the "Life is Bigger than Sports" event held on North’s home field. There was a soccer game but there were also pictures, hot dog/hamburger and lemonade stands and a very nice crowd that came out to support the event.
Class 3A 16th-ranked Dubuque Senior and North teamed up before they even took the field to take a group photo with Wesley. The Wildcats wore special orange jerseys for the event, the designated color in the fight against leukemia.
“We know that Wesley is fighting and we wanted to show that same effort and fight on the field,” Bitterman said.
It all help put a smile on the face of Wildcats head coach David Gamble, who helped organize the event.
This was supposed to be the third year of the event, but because of the lost 2020 season, this was second time Gamble’s team wore special jerseys and held fundraisers during and after the game.
Gamble said this is something he hopes to keep building each year and added the event will fight all types of cancer, hopefully, with the proceeds going to fight the many different varieties. The event is especially important to Gamble, who lost his own daughter Kenzie to ovarian cancer in December 2019.
Nearly all of the fans donated money or bought lemonade from a stand near the soccer field entrance. The stand was run by a small group of girls who attend Harrison Elementary School with all the proceeds going to help Wesley.
“I want to thank everyone for their work …,” Gamble said, trying to keep his emotions in check. “It’s been great.”
Justin Harper said it has been nice to get out and attend anything as his family has been cautious with Wesley’s condition and the current pandemic situation.
“This means so much to me and my family,” Justin Harper said. “It’s the first time in a while we’ve been out and, hopefully, (Wes) gets a chance to run around.”
“Hopefully, we can tire him out a little bit,” Justin added with a laugh. “But it was good to be out here with all these fans and people who support us and the North program.”
As for the game, the home team saved some high drama for the last part of the contest. North trailed 2-1 to Dubuque Senior (8-3) with only two minutes left before a final push near the end sent the game into overtime.
After a Wildcats corner kick from Chase Green, the ball was bouncing loose in the penalty area in the 79th minute. On an angle from roughly 15 yards out, Bitterman was able to get off a ground shot that went through traffic.
It barely eluded the diving save attempt of Rams goalkeeper Tristan McDonough and slipped inside the right post to tie the game and set off a wild celebration.
“I was just trying to make something happen,” Bitterman said of his attempt. “It was good to fight back and tie the game.”
But in overtime, the visitors kept up the pressure and eventually found the game winner in the 97th minute. Seth Connolly headed in a loose ball after a scramble near the net.
Green had given the Wildcats (5-7) the lead in the second minute when he gathered a great midfield pass from Phan, made a run down the right side and beat Rams’ keeper Owen Hull into the right corner.
Senior tied the game four minutes later when Jacob Konrardy beat several defenders on an individual run and scored past North goalie Daelyn Bruce.
Bruce did have 15 saves in the game for the Wildcats.
Aiden Obermueller put the visitors up 2-1 in the 56th minute with a header for a goal.
“It was tough game to lose," Gamble said, "but overall, it was a really good day."