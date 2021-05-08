North keeps overtime loss in 'perspective'

Gamble said this is something he hopes to keep building each year and added the event will fight all types of cancer, hopefully, with the proceeds going to fight the many different varieties. The event is especially important to Gamble, who lost his own daughter Kenzie to ovarian cancer in December 2019.

Nearly all of the fans donated money or bought lemonade from a stand near the soccer field entrance. The stand was run by a small group of girls who attend Harrison Elementary School with all the proceeds going to help Wesley.

“I want to thank everyone for their work …,” Gamble said, trying to keep his emotions in check. “It’s been great.”

Justin Harper said it has been nice to get out and attend anything as his family has been cautious with Wesley’s condition and the current pandemic situation.

“This means so much to me and my family,” Justin Harper said. “It’s the first time in a while we’ve been out and, hopefully, (Wes) gets a chance to run around.”

“Hopefully, we can tire him out a little bit,” Justin added with a laugh. “But it was good to be out here with all these fans and people who support us and the North program.”