North Scott seniors shine on night they get recognized

ELDRIDGE — Prior to Tuesday’s home Mississippi Athletic Conference boys’ soccer match against Davenport Assumption, each of North Scott’s 20 seniors were introduced at The Pitch.

Eleven seniors started the contest for North Scott. And all four of the Lancers’ goals were scored by seniors as they rolled to a 4-1 win over the Knights on senior night.

“We’ve been playing together forever, so this team has a lot of chemistry,” North Scott’s Max Adkisson said. “It felt very good.”

Adkisson opened the scoring for the Lancers (7-3, 5-2 MAC) in the contest’s 16th minute. Teammate Alex Perez found Adkisson wide open in front of the goal, and Adkisson knocked in the shot from just outside the box.

“I was up there and no one else was around,” Adkisson said. “They were busy trying to get Alex Perez, who gave me the assist. He laid a perfect ball, and it worked out perfectly.”

Assumption coach Greg Zeller said that his players got caught chasing the ball on the play.