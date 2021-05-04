North Scott seniors shine on night they get recognized

ELDRIDGE — Prior to Tuesday’s home Mississippi Athletic Conference boys’ soccer match against Davenport Assumption, each of North Scott’s 20 seniors were introduced at The Pitch.
Eleven seniors started the contest for North Scott. And all four of the Lancers’ goals were scored by seniors as they rolled to a 4-1 win over the Knights on senior night.
“We’ve been playing together forever, so this team has a lot of chemistry,” North Scott’s Max Adkisson said. “It felt very good.”
Adkisson opened the scoring for the Lancers (7-3, 5-2 MAC) in the contest’s 16th minute. Teammate Alex Perez found Adkisson wide open in front of the goal, and Adkisson knocked in the shot from just outside the box.
“I was up there and no one else was around,” Adkisson said. “They were busy trying to get Alex Perez, who gave me the assist. He laid a perfect ball, and it worked out perfectly.”
Assumption coach Greg Zeller said that his players got caught chasing the ball on the play.
“Lack of communication was the big thing tonight,” said Zeller after his club dropped to 8-7, 4-4 MAC. “It was very quiet out there tonight. We’ve got to talk to each other. We ended up chasing. We’d have maybe three people chasing the ball. OK, if I have three guys covering me, I’ve got two friends who are open. They were finding that guy.”
Not helping matters was the fact the Knights had just five shots on goal.
North Scott led 1-0 at halftime. The Lancers, who had scored just one goal in five of their last seven contests, found a way to finish on Tuesday with three second-half goals.
“They were just motivated that they needed to finish these opportunities,” North Scott coach Troy Bendickson said. “That was our halftime speech, which has been our halftime speech for most of our games.”
After Assumption goalkeeper Matt Tallman stopped a shot, Perez knocked in the rebound in the 53rd minute. Adkisson then scored his second goal of the night six minutes later to push North Scott’s lead to 3-0.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever had two goals in one game ever,” Adkisson said. “That was definitely a highlight of my soccer career.”
Assumption’s Roberto Medrano scored in the 63rd minute. Medrano’s goal, his 11th of the season, marked the first time North Scott had been scored upon in four matches.
North Scott's Max Solis scored with just over five minutes remaining in the contest on a crossing pass from teammate Luke Crawford.
The Lancers won their fifth straight, and Bendickson hopes his seniors can get some more wins when the postseason begins in a little over two weeks.