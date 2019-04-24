North Scott's motto this season is "Finish the moment."
It's an attitude that's helped the Lancers enjoy a 7-2 start to the season, and a mantra they look to carry into today's Mississippi Athletic Conference game against league-leading and seventh-ranked Pleasant Valley.
"We take whatever moment we've got, the next game, and we finish it," senior goalkeeper Colin Wiersema said. "We work for the next moment, and we finish that moment."
Positive moments have come sparingly for the Lancers over the last few seasons. After a 12-7 finish in 2015, North Scott has gone 14-42 over the last three seasons, including a 6-12 record last year in Troy Bendickson's first year as head coach.
"It's pretty insane seeing the turnaround from my first few years of high school to what we've accomplished this season," Wiersema said. "We want it. This year, we've had the best start ever in school history, and we're really trying to build on that."
Bendickson has a history of turning programs around. He previously coached 12 seasons for the Greater Atlanta Christian girls soccer team in Norcross, Georgia, turning the Spartans into one of the top programs in the state. Bendickson went 174-54-7 in his time in Georgia, which included two state titles.
"He's got a long history of good teams and soccer knowledge," Wiersema said. "He's got a good soccer IQ, and he definitely knows how to get the best out of us, whether that be in practice or in games.
"To have him here for us is a pleasure. It's really a blessing for us to have a coach that has so much experience and knows what can work at the highest level."
Bendickson sees similarities between the two situations, and so far, things are going well for the Lancers.
"There's no magic formula except you try to build a culture with the guys, on and off the field," Bendickson said. "Everything is about excellence, everything is about winning, and you try and instill that in them. ... We have fun but they need to be about that culture."
That culture is starting to show signs of growth, from the warmups before practices to the drills run during them. Everything is about finishing the moment, focusing on the task directly ahead.
With just five seniors and four juniors, North Scott is building toward future success to compliment the present.
Sophomore Max Solis leads the MAC with 25 points and is second with 10 goals on the season. A four-sport athlete, Solis didn't play club soccer in the fall but has taken the next step after scoring three goals as a freshman, thanks in part to an emphasis on finishing his chances.
"Being a sophomore, you get used to the varsity team and the physicality level," Solis said. "I grew used to that, and it made me better as I got more physical myself."
Last year, the Lancers lost eight games by one goal. Being that close to a breakthrough season led to an increased focus this year.
"It's tough, not being able to finish so we took that into consideration this season," Solis said. "We're putting a lot of time into finishing games and finishing the touches that we get."
Despite the weight today's game against the Spartans carries, the Lancers didn't even talk about Pleasant Valley until after their win over West Liberty on Tuesday.
But now they're excited for the opportunity to make a big statement in the MAC, currently a half-game back of the Spartans.
"I think we have a good chance to come out and really protect our house and play our game against them," Wiersema said. "We're hungry to show what North Scott's got to offer now. We're not what we used to be; we're a different program from the bottom up."
There's still growth to be had for the Lancers, who have dropped a pair of one-goal games this season, a 2-1 loss to Burlington and a 1-0 loss to Xavier. Though the results don't sit well with the team, the way North Scott has responded with wins both times has been positive. The Lancers also rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat Davenport North 3-2 last week, another sign the program is taking steps forward.
"We bounced back from both losses, and they were two different types of losses, so mentally they affect you differently," Bendickson said. "I really feel like we're right where we should be."
The program can take another step forward today.
"Hopefully you're going to see resiliency when there's adversity and the adversity hopefully simply comes because the opponent is so good," Bendickson said. "We want to be resilient because they're playing well and they're playing us well. ... We hope it's just a super football match."