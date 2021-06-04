North Scott strikes early in second half, downs Liberty

ELDRIDGE — With Friday’s Class 2A regional final a scoreless tie at halftime, North Scott head girls’ soccer coach Dion Ayers drew up an opportunity to score during the break.
It took just 35 seconds for his sixth-ranked Lancers to capitalize.
North Scott’s Kendall Knisley got to a goal kick by Iowa City Liberty keeper Sam Harvey, and sent a pass forward to teammate Kenna McGee. McGee was able to slip a shot past Harvey to give the Lancers a 1-0 lead.
“We watched footage last night, and we tried to break down their midfield and pick up their tendencies on defense,” McGee said. “We knew that they consistently dropped back a lot. Going into the game we really wanted to take advantage of that.
"So on that ball, when Kendall was pushing forward, we knew there was going to be openings because they want to keep backing up and force us to make a mistake. The ball was good enough where it came through. It was perfectly waited, it gave me just enough time to put it away.”
From there, the Lancers (13-5) held off the Lightning for a 2-0 win, sending North Scott to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
“It’s been a little bit of a drought,” Ayers said. “Nobody in this group has smelled state. So it’s nice getting back there. We’ve got a hungry group of kids for this year and going forward. It’s nice for all of them to get this experience.”
Once North Scott took the lead, its defense, which had been solid all night, tightened even more.
When Liberty’s Bella Tafolla made a long run toward the goal, North Scott’s Georgia Brunkan broke it up. And when Liberty’s Abby Erb got near the North Scott goal, the Lancers’ Brooklyn Bullock stole it away. The Lightning (11-7) were unable to get a shot on the North Scott goal in the contest.
“Our defense is stout,” Ayers said. “And they’re all freshmen and sophomores. But they’re not playing like that. They’re playing physical. They’re getting after people. They step hard so the other team can’t get a shot.”
North Scott added some insurance when Brunkan crossed a ball into the box, where Knisley put it away in the 58th minute.
After the final seconds ticked off the clock, North Scott’s players ran onto The Pitch to celebrate, lifting the state qualifier banner.
“It’s amazing. I don’t even know what to say,” said Faith Rains, one of four seniors on the squad. “There’s a lot going through my head right now. I’m really excited, and I’m just glad that we could do it as a team.”
Ayers, on the other hand, breathed a sigh of relief.
“I always get more nervous for this game than a state game,” he said. “Getting there is the challenge.”
But now they’re there. North Scott will face third-seeded and third-ranked Norwalk (15-2) at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
It all started with Ayers’ pep talk.
“Our talk at halftime was really positive,” McGee said. “Dion was just telling us to put this team away. You’re playing really good soccer, just finish. We came out here and wanted to prove that we deserved his confidence. We really wanted to win. We really wanted to go to state.”