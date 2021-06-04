North Scott strikes early in second half, downs Liberty

ELDRIDGE — With Friday’s Class 2A regional final a scoreless tie at halftime, North Scott head girls’ soccer coach Dion Ayers drew up an opportunity to score during the break.

It took just 35 seconds for his sixth-ranked Lancers to capitalize.

North Scott’s Kendall Knisley got to a goal kick by Iowa City Liberty keeper Sam Harvey, and sent a pass forward to teammate Kenna McGee. McGee was able to slip a shot past Harvey to give the Lancers a 1-0 lead.

“We watched footage last night, and we tried to break down their midfield and pick up their tendencies on defense,” McGee said. “We knew that they consistently dropped back a lot. Going into the game we really wanted to take advantage of that.

"So on that ball, when Kendall was pushing forward, we knew there was going to be openings because they want to keep backing up and force us to make a mistake. The ball was good enough where it came through. It was perfectly waited, it gave me just enough time to put it away.”

From there, the Lancers (13-5) held off the Lightning for a 2-0 win, sending North Scott to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.