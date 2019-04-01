If the Davenport North boys soccer team wants to break into the top echelon of teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, the Wildcats are going to have to start scoring some program-defining wins.
North took a step in that direction on Monday night, knocking off the second-ranked team in Class 1A on the road, beating Davenport Assumption on penalty kicks by the score of 3-2 after 100 minutes of scoreless soccer.
Wildcats junior goalkeeper Donovan Weaver, who endured a 3-11 season in 2018 and allowed more than 40 goals, made two big saves for the visitors in the shootout and seemed to let out a lot of pent-up emotion from last season after Assumption's final penalty kick sailed high.
Weaver was swarmed by his celebrating teammates near the sideline of the St. Vincent Center after the win.
"Starting off 5-0 (overall record) this season, we are pretty hyped," Weaver said. "We are a young team but we are ready to grow. A win like this is just going to help that as the season goes on. We have put in the work all off-season, we've been in the weight room and even during spring break it was two-a-day practices all week ... It's just a tremendous feeling to see the work pay off."
The Wildcats actually lost to the Knights (0-1 overall and MAC) in a scrimmage last week by a score of 3-1. North coach David Gamble said he finally found the right defensive combination in front of Weaver in another scrimmage against Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
North (5-0, 1-0) has not surrendered a goal in the first five wins.
"Ben Roberts, Jatdon Fox, Ethan Wulf, Yovani Morales and Chris Molis have been tremendous," Gamble said of his defenders. "Because of that performance, it allows our offense to get opportunities."
While the Wildcats did not find the back of the net in regulation, it was not from a lack of opportunities. North outshot the host team, 13-8, but some solid play from the Knights' defense also kept the game tied.
Experienced Assumption goalkeeper Gaige Ash came off his line several times to snuff out over-the-top passes that nearly freed up North attackers. Knights' defenders Austin Andresen and especially Jordan Kent also had strong games to keep North at bay.
But Wildcats senior midfielder Kyp Ridenhour spent most of the game dumping solid passes to streaking attackers Chase Green, Peter Phan, Isaac Griffiths and George Rucker. Some passes were just a few feet to far for the Wildcats to latch on to or the Assumption defense made a key play to clear the ball.
For most of the game, Weaver did not have to make any special saves but upped his game in the shootout. Weaver made correct guesses and stops on PK efforts from Ash and Andresen. Meanwhile, Ridenhour, Griffiths and Green were able to beat Ash for the Wildcats' tallies. Jack Mcintosh and Alex Kopel did make their penalty shots for the Knights.
But when Nick Broggini's final attempt for Assumption went over the bar, Weaver and his teammates soaked in what they hope is the first of many big wins this season.
"I am just happy the team could pull this one out because we worked so hard for this chance," Weaver said. "I feel like we have a lot more to show the rest of the conference."