Norwalk has too much for North Scott

Trailing 1-0, Knisley was tripped up in the box by Norwalk’s keeper. She drew a foul and converted the penalty kick to even the match.

It remained tied until the early stages of the second half. The Warriors’ Anna Larson lofted a kick from about 30 yards that just went over the outstretched arms of North Scott’s keeper.

The Lancers responded again. Knisley chipped a ball over a Norwalk defender into the box to the feet of Reese Hilsenback. The freshman kicked it into the the net to square the match.

Less than two minutes later, Norwalk drew a foul outside the box. Bice, from the left side of the field, unleashed a free kick from just inside 25 yards into the top corner of the goal.

North Scott had some chances for an equalizer, including shots from Knisley in the 73rd minute and Hattie Hagedorn in the 77th minute, but couldn’t capitalize.

“We fought hard,” Ayers said. “The fight was there, the guts were there. They didn’t stop. That’s all you can ask for, especially as young as we are as a team.”

North Scott, with five freshmen and three sophomores in its starting lineup, made substantial progress since the start of the season when it was blown out by Bettendorf, 9-1.