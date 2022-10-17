O-S United hopes postseason road leads to first title

For the Orion-Sherrard boys' soccer club, this year's postseason road will lead it in a different direction.

Unlike in past seasons, O-S United will not be slotted in with Western Big 6 members Geneseo and Rock Island in the IHSA Class 2A regional round.

Instead, it will head east to the LaSalle-Peru Regional as a No. 2 seed, the highest among the four teams remaining in that field. It hopes this road will lead to the program's first postseason title.

However, O-S United (19-3-3) is not taking anything for granted as its focus now is squarely on Tuesday's 4 p.m. semifinal matchup with Morris (7-14-1), a 3-2 winner over Ottawa in last Saturday's opening round.

"I am so pleased with the mental approach this group is taking now," Orion-Sherrard coach Rick Cline said. "They recognize that our game has the ability for the strongest team on paper to get upset, and that it all comes down to consistency, execution and making our own opportunities.

"For a program waiting for its first regional title, it's safe to say we have no preconceptions about how easy this road can be."

O-S United has come within a win of its first regional championship in the past, only to come away empty-handed.

"We know how elusive the goal is," Cline said, "and that comes from having leads in regional final games and not coming away with a championship."

At one point during the regular season, Orion-Sherrard had reeled off 13 straight wins and had an unbeaten streak of 15 straight games before falling 2-1 at Galesburg last Monday.

O-S United did bounce back to end the regular season on a high note, rolling past East Peoria 8-0 last Wednesday as senior goalkeeper Bob Johnson posted his 19th win and his 13th shutout.

"We had a nice streak going, and we went to Galesburg and felt we had a good chance to beat them," said Cline, whose club went 3-1-1 against Western Big 6 teams this season. "But freakish things can happen, calls can go against you. ... you have to make your own luck."

Bolstering O-S United going into the postseason round is a veteran roster led by 13 seniors, including netminder Johnson and his 1.16 goals-against average.

Senior forward Alyus Johnson leads the squad with 19 goals, while classmate and center-midfielder Cole Kimball has balanced numbers with 13 goals and 14 assists.

Another senior, defender Trey Erdmann, has seven goals and seven assists. Including Erdmann, six Orion-Sherrard players have contributed between four and seven goals this season.

"I've enjoyed watching the maturation process occur with this group," Cline said. "These guys get it. They've got a nice blend of talent, heart, smarts and experience."

All of those factors will come into play for Orion-Sherrard as it looks to take care of Morris and book a berth in Friday's 5 p.m. championship game at the LaSalle-Peru Sports Complex.

"We have one common opponent with Morris in DePue-Hall; we beat them 1-0 and they beat them 6-1," Cline said. "They're going to be a competitive, strong side. We have a good scouting report on them, but we've got to play our best to get by them."