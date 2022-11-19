O-S United quartet earn All-Three Rivers soccer honors

The recently completed prep boys' soccer season proved to be a historic one for the Orion-Sherrard co-op squad.

For the first time in its history, O-S United captured an IHSA regional championship plaque, doing so with a 3-0 shutout of Morris and a 2-1 win over Streator at the Class 2A LaSalle-Peru Regional.

Finishing with a 21-4-3 record, Orion-Sherrard also set a single-season program record for victories, topping the 2015 squad that finished 20-3. Its run ended with a 7-0 loss to eventual 2A state champion Peoria Notre Dame in the Washington Sectional semifinals.

Among the seven Three Rivers Conference schools competing in boys' soccer, O-S United finished in second place with a 3-1-2 league mark as Mendota (21-7) went 5-0 to capture the conference title.

Four members of Orion-Sherrard's record-setting squad were honored for their success with spots on the All-Three Rivers squad, with the senior duo of forward Alyus Johnson and midfielder Cole Kimball both earning unanimous first-team honors.

Two other O-S United seniors — defender Trey Erdmann and goalkeeper Bob Johnson — earned second team and honorable mention, respectively.

Kewanee (7-12-4) matched Orion-Sherrard with four all-conference selections, a quartet led by the first-team duo of junior forward Cristian Cazares and junior midfielder James Roginski.

Senior forward Elijah Bermudez and junior defender Jack Coombes were both second-team honorees for the Boilermakers, who lost 5-4 in double overtime to TRAC rival Monmouth-Roseville (14-7-4, 3-2-1 TRAC) in the 1A Peoria Christian Regional semifinals.

Riverdale (7-14-1) had one first-team pick among its three all-conference honorees, that being sophomore forward Aiden Sensabaugh.

Junior forward Jase Ball and senior goalkeeper Pat Gannon were both second-team selections for the Rams, who were shut out 9-0 by conference rival Mendota in the 1A Alleman Regional semifinals.