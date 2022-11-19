 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
PREP BOYS SOCCER

O-S United quartet earn All-Three Rivers soccer honors

  • 0

The recently completed prep boys' soccer season proved to be a historic one for the Orion-Sherrard co-op squad.

For the first time in its history, O-S United captured an IHSA regional championship plaque, doing so with a 3-0 shutout of Morris and a 2-1 win over Streator at the Class 2A LaSalle-Peru Regional.

Finishing with a 21-4-3 record, Orion-Sherrard also set a single-season program record for victories, topping the 2015 squad that finished 20-3. Its run ended with a 7-0 loss to eventual 2A state champion Peoria Notre Dame in the Washington Sectional semifinals.

Among the seven Three Rivers Conference schools competing in boys' soccer, O-S United finished in second place with a 3-1-2 league mark as Mendota (21-7) went 5-0 to capture the conference title.

Four members of Orion-Sherrard's record-setting squad were honored for their success with spots on the All-Three Rivers squad, with the senior duo of forward Alyus Johnson and midfielder Cole Kimball both earning unanimous first-team honors.

People are also reading…

Two other O-S United seniors — defender Trey Erdmann and goalkeeper Bob Johnson — earned second team and honorable mention, respectively.

Kewanee (7-12-4) matched Orion-Sherrard with four all-conference selections, a quartet led by the first-team duo of junior forward Cristian Cazares and junior midfielder James Roginski.

Senior forward Elijah Bermudez and junior defender Jack Coombes were both second-team honorees for the Boilermakers, who lost 5-4 in double overtime to TRAC rival Monmouth-Roseville (14-7-4, 3-2-1 TRAC) in the 1A Peoria Christian Regional semifinals.

Riverdale (7-14-1) had one first-team pick among its three all-conference honorees, that being sophomore forward Aiden Sensabaugh.

Junior forward Jase Ball and senior goalkeeper Pat Gannon were both second-team selections for the Rams, who were shut out 9-0 by conference rival Mendota in the 1A Alleman Regional semifinals.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Leafs break out in second half for third straight regional crown

Leafs break out in second half for third straight regional crown

Top-seeded Geneseo took a while to break through against sixth-seeded Sterling in Saturday's Class 2A Geneseo Regional soccer title match. But once the Maple Leafs scored, there was no stopping them in a 5-0 victory that netted them their third straight regional crown. 

Watch Now: Related Video

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News