O-S United stretches its win streak to 13 straight

ORION — For the Orion-Sherrard boys' soccer co-op, 13 is a very lucky number indeed.

By winning all three of its matches at Saturday's Orion-Sherrard Invitational in convincing fashion, O-S United extended its winning streak to 13 in a row.

"With 13 seniors, we should be having the fun and successful season that we are," said Orion-Sherrard coach Rick Cline, whose club is now 17-2-2. "I think they're starting to buy into the idea that they've got a lot of potential."

In its first game of the day at Charger Field, O-S United had what proved to be its closest match, scoring four first-half goals and posting a 5-2 victory over the Riverdale Rams.

Against Riverdale, senior forward Alyus Johnson led the way with a three-goal hat trick, scoring two of his goals in the first half as the tourney hosts rattled off three unanswered tallies for a 4-1 halftime lead.

The Rams' Aiden Sensabaugh scored the first of his two goals at the 10-minute mark to tie the game, but the O-S trio of Jayden Thomson, Johnson and Cole Kimball all scored in a 10-minute span.

"The guys are playing some incredibly unselfish, possession-style soccer," said Cline, "and it's creating more opportunities for everybody."

Orion-Sherrard and its senior goalkeeper Bob Johnson then posted back-to-back shutouts, rolling past Abingdon-Avon 8-0 before finishing its day with a 7-0 blanking of Princeton. In the latter game, O-S United outshot the Tigers 13-1.

In the win over A-Town, Kimball tallied two goals and an assist, with Johnson notching a goal and an assist. Against Princeton, Johnson and Luke Moen both scored twice.

Both of the latter two games were fairly close at halftime. Orion-Sherrard led A-Town 3-0 at intermission before scoring five times to break it open in the second half. Against Princeton, it led 2-0 before cutting loose for another five-goal second half.

With his club drawing a No. 2 seed at the upcoming IHSA Class 2A LaSalle-Peru Regional — where Orion-Sherrard is the lone Quad Cities' area club — Cline is hoping the best is still to come beyond Saturday.

"With the timing of this," he said, "hopefully it contributes to us doing something special in the next couple of weeks."

Other scores: After its loss to O-S United, Riverdale (5-13-1) battled Princeton tough, falling 2-1. The Rams' day ended with a 6-0 setback to Abingdon-Avon, which went 2-1 to finish second by beating Princeton 4-3 on penalty kicks.

Roundup

Alleman 2, Macomb 0: The Pioneers snapped a two-game losing streak as Caleb Kale scored two first-half goals to send Alleman to 12-6 for the season. Ryan Schmitt assisted the first goal in the 28th minute and Francisco Rodriguez assisted the second shortly before halftime. Alleman out-shot the Bombers 17-5 and keeper Brendon Johannes had four saves.

Geneseo 10, Peoria Manual 0: The Maple Leafs racked up 20 shots on goal with 12 corners in a mercy-rule shortened contest. Manual did not have a shot against Geneseo as Matt Daly scored twice and Bennett Kreiner, Conner Nelson, Logan Corgan, Ethan Ernst, Zach Stoeger, Jay Burk, Jack Snyder, and Alex Slaymaker also found the net. It was the fourth straight win for Geneseo (9-5-1).

Moline wins twice: The Moline Maroons won twice at the Great River Classic in Burlington, picking up a 3-0 win over Lake Forest Academy on Friday and beating Highland 7-0 on Saturday. At the same invite, Rock Island fell 7-0 to St. Charles East on Friday, also dropping matches 4-1 to Washington and 1-0 to Normal Community on Saturday.