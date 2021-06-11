One for the thumb: Knights persevere to capture fifth straight title

“After getting the year taken away from us last year, and to come back and have such an up-and-down season, having to adjust to new players and winning a state championship, I could never imagine,” junior and captain of the all-tournament team Jade Jackson said.

“It is the best feeling in the world because we had to endure so much.”

The Knights did not possess the blazing speed up top like they have had in the past with Rose Ripslinger, Maddie Irmen or Carly King. They were shutout and beaten by multiple goals five times this season.

Still, what Assumption had was enough to navigate its way through 1A.

“This was a big one for us,” Assumption coach Elizabeth Maus said. “We had a few more losses than we usually have in a season and we might have been counted out here and there, but it goes to show these girls’ heart.

“They never counted themselves out and came ready to play this weekend.”

Injuries hindered Assumption throughout the season. Sophomore defender Piper Seberg went down Tuesday with a knee injury and never returned. Junior Aimee Wesolowski suffered an injury in the first half of Friday's game.

The Knights went through three center backs this season.