One for the thumb: Knights persevere to capture fifth straight title

DES MOINES — They were not the most talented or most explosive squad Davenport Assumption has fielded during its decade of girls’ state soccer dominance.
They might have been the most resilient.
Between five losses in the regular season and losing multiple players to season-ending injuries, the 2021 campaign was one of perseverance for Assumption.
Even so, the Knights had their all-too-familiar golden finish.
Sam Scodeller scored two goals and the defense recorded its fifth clean sheet of the postseason as top-ranked Assumption stymied sixth-ranked Des Moines Christian 2-0 in the Iowa Class 1A state championship match Friday morning at the Cownie Soccer Complex.
“This whole season has been difficult,” Assumption keeper Dawsen Dorsey said. “We really had to find our place, we had to find our positions and we had to move people around.
“In the end, we came together and put it all together.”
Assumption (17-5) joined Cedar Rapids Xavier as the only program to capture five straight championships. The Saints reeled off eight consecutive titles from 2006-13.
It was Assumption’s ninth title in the last 10 state tournaments and 11th overall, a new benchmark for Iowa girls’ soccer.
“After getting the year taken away from us last year, and to come back and have such an up-and-down season, having to adjust to new players and winning a state championship, I could never imagine,” junior and captain of the all-tournament team Jade Jackson said.
“It is the best feeling in the world because we had to endure so much.”
The Knights did not possess the blazing speed up top like they have had in the past with Rose Ripslinger, Maddie Irmen or Carly King. They were shutout and beaten by multiple goals five times this season.
Still, what Assumption had was enough to navigate its way through 1A.
“This was a big one for us,” Assumption coach Elizabeth Maus said. “We had a few more losses than we usually have in a season and we might have been counted out here and there, but it goes to show these girls’ heart.
“They never counted themselves out and came ready to play this weekend.”
Injuries hindered Assumption throughout the season. Sophomore defender Piper Seberg went down Tuesday with a knee injury and never returned. Junior Aimee Wesolowski suffered an injury in the first half of Friday's game.
The Knights went through three center backs this season.
"It was definitely heart-wrenching to see everybody go down when they did," Maus said, "but we absolutely believed these girls could still go out there and get this done."
Assumption broke through in the 26th minute.
Midfielder Lexi Moore fed a pass up top to Scodeller. The senior, one-on-one with the goalie, made a nifty move and had an open net for the score.
“We’ve been working on one-on-one with keepers this past week,” Scodeller said. “I’m not going to lie, I struggled a little bit. But I really focused in and I was like, ‘This is my time. I need to finish this.’
“When I beat the keeper, it was an amazing feeling.”
The Knights had some chances to add on but never could get one past the Lions’ back line or their keeper.
Des Moines Christian had Jackson — who had four goals in Wednesday’s semifinal win over Nevada — marked throughout the match, often having a second defender in her direction.
“It can be frustrating because you want to help your team as much as you can,” Jackson said, “but we had other people step up. There is so much talent on our team and they couldn’t stop all of it.”
In just its fifth year of having its own program, Des Moines Christian (18-3) hung tough. The Lions had mostly upperclassmen in their back line and in the middle of the field.
“We were hoping for a couple more to finish in the box, but they were a strong team,” Maus said. “It was a really good championship game.”
Assumption delivered the knockout punch in the closing minute.
Annika Kotula played a ball into the box to Scodeller. She controlled the ball with her body, brought it down to her feet and and booted it into the back of the net in the 80th minute.
“I was so happy to not only get one but get two goals and get the team that safety blanket towards the end of the game,” Scodeller said. “It means the world to me.”
Scodeller, Moore and Dorsey joined Jackson on the all-tournament team from Assumption.
Assumption’s Morgan Jennings, Katie Boldt and Autumn Kelly, all upperclassmen, held it together in the back line. The Lions had only seven shots for the match, just three on target.
“We really communicated well together and Dawsen helped us out making sure we were in the right spot,” Jennings said.
The Knights allowed just one goal in their six postseason matches.
“They’ve been amazing all year,” Jackson said. “Our defense is fast, skilled, smart and know when to step. They really held it down for us.”