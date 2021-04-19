Opportunistic Spartans blank Central

Jeys made a great diving save and made another one on Bryce Rubel’s first attempted putback. But Jeys could not get a hold of Rubel’s first attempt and Rubel followed through for the finish and a 2-0 lead.

“It all counts the same when the ball goes between the posts whether comes off a knee or shin or if it is a 45-yard shot,” Spartans coach Wayne Ward said. “If (the shot) is in the box and causes enough chaos and there is enough desire to score a goal, it is going to happen. We work really hard on creating chances and it is the most difficult thing in soccer to score a goal. That’s why people get paid millions of dollars to do that. But the ugly ones count too.”

Ward was proud his team bounced back after a tough tournament at Waterloo West. The Spartans won two games but ran into state powerhouse Waukee and lost 5-0.

“We’re a little bit beat up from the weekend and a few injuries,” he said. “But the boys played hard.”

Central did not have a shot on goal in the first half but came out in the second half with more fire and effort. The Blue Devils put six shots on goal in the second half. Central’s best chance at scoring came in the 66th minute when a cross got through a scrum and Deyvin Amador’s attempt went wide of the post by a few feet.