Opportunistic Spartans blank Central

Sometimes goals in soccer don’t have to come from a slick run of play.
Sometimes all that matters is the ball ends up in the back of the net. The Pleasant Valley boys soccer team showed that to be the case on both of its goals in a 2-0 win over Davenport Central on Monday night.
The Spartans got their goals off rebound opportunities after mad scrambles in the front of the net although the plays were set up by excellent passes into dangerous areas by Jack Thompson and Rhys Ward.
The win at Spartans Stadium leaves PV at 4-0 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and 7-1 overall. Central fell to 2-2 in the MAC and 3-5 overall.
Pleasant Valley had 27 shots on goal during the game but Central’s stingy defense made the winners work for everything. The hosts broke through in the 11th minute when Thompson sent in a curling corner kick that bounced six yards in front of the goal.
The Blue Devils could not clear the ball and Joey Borbeck was able to get his head on the loose ball and headed a looping shot over Central freshman keeper Jackson Jeys into the left corner for a 1-0 lead.
The Spartans added their second goal in the 46th minute when Dylan Ollendieck, who is a fullback but had an excellent game in midfield, released Ward down the right sideline with a 25-yard through ball. Ward’s sprinting run to the goal-line appeared to be snuffed out by the Central defender but the PV junior got around his man and sent in a centering ground pass that Alex Hunter got a foot on from eight yards out.
Jeys made a great diving save and made another one on Bryce Rubel’s first attempted putback. But Jeys could not get a hold of Rubel’s first attempt and Rubel followed through for the finish and a 2-0 lead.
“It all counts the same when the ball goes between the posts whether comes off a knee or shin or if it is a 45-yard shot,” Spartans coach Wayne Ward said. “If (the shot) is in the box and causes enough chaos and there is enough desire to score a goal, it is going to happen. We work really hard on creating chances and it is the most difficult thing in soccer to score a goal. That’s why people get paid millions of dollars to do that. But the ugly ones count too.”
Ward was proud his team bounced back after a tough tournament at Waterloo West. The Spartans won two games but ran into state powerhouse Waukee and lost 5-0.
“We’re a little bit beat up from the weekend and a few injuries,” he said. “But the boys played hard.”
Central did not have a shot on goal in the first half but came out in the second half with more fire and effort. The Blue Devils put six shots on goal in the second half. Central’s best chance at scoring came in the 66th minute when a cross got through a scrum and Deyvin Amador’s attempt went wide of the post by a few feet.
Jeys made 17 saves in the net and kept the score at 2-0 when PV had an excellent chance to go up 3-0 in the 70th minute but the freshman made a point-blank save on a Ward attempt from 10 yards out.
Blue Devils coach Franco Munoz said he doesn’t like the loss but does like the improvements his team has made since the beginning of the season.
“We are a very inexperienced team but I was proud they picked up the energy and I think they are making progress,” he said. “From where we started at the beginning of the season until now, we have taken at least two steps forward.”