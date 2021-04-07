Panthers roll to first Big 6 victory

Just over five minutes after Wells' goal, senior forward Cameron Winters connected on a direct kick to put the hosts up 2-0. Just 22 seconds after that tally, Wells returned the favor by setting up Bao-Traore for a 3-0 UT lead.

Before the first half was over, senior midfielder Michel Kossivi Agbade scored off a Wells feed with 7:59 on the clock to cap the Panthers' four-goal first half. He then scored his second goal 30 seconds into the second half for a 5-0 UT lead.

"I'm very pleased," said Agbade. "We've been doing our best to win, so this feels good."

Goals by Bayan Albani and Masrour Gani capped the scoring as UT applied relentless pressure on the Pioneers (3-5, 0-5 Big 6), outshooting them 21-5.

"We know Alleman's light in terms of numbers, and obviously we were able to capitalize on it," said Weaver. "Still, you've got to play who's in front of you."

While United Township got in the win column, Alleman remained frustrated in its bid for its first conference victory. The Pioneers' wins have come against Abingdon-Avon, Orion-Sherrard and Riverdale.