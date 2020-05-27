Pardoe, Geneseo soccer have emotional senior ceremony (copy)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Geneseo's Lauren Pardoe was overwhelmed with emotion when she and her senior soccer teammates were honored last Thursday.

Pardoe was one of Geneseo’s seven seniors who were recognized on their home field as a presentation played on the video board of each player reading their answers to a questionnaire.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which canceled the spring season, congratulations were limited to elbow bumps and supporters in attendance recognizing social distancing at the ceremony.

Pardoe, the team’s goalkeeper who signed at Division II Northern Michigan University, said being able to get that recognition as a senior was one of the happiest moments of her life.

“I probably cried from the very beginning to the very end,” she said. “To see the community coming together and showing us that we’re really not in this alone, and making something so positive out of it … it was just good to see everyone there supporting us.”

Pardoe, Elaina Hines, and Keeli Frerichs were all set to start as senior team captains before their final prep season was canceled. Sidney Clary was also tabbed to start as a senior; Ali Craig, Kelly Parker, and Emma Heller completed the senior group. Frerichs is signed to play soccer at St. Ambrose.