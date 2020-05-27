Pardoe, Geneseo soccer have emotional senior ceremony (copy)

Geneseo's Lauren Pardoe was overwhelmed with emotion when she and her senior soccer teammates were honored last Thursday.
Pardoe was one of Geneseo’s seven seniors who were recognized on their home field as a presentation played on the video board of each player reading their answers to a questionnaire.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which canceled the spring season, congratulations were limited to elbow bumps and supporters in attendance recognizing social distancing at the ceremony.
Pardoe, the team’s goalkeeper who signed at Division II Northern Michigan University, said being able to get that recognition as a senior was one of the happiest moments of her life.
“I probably cried from the very beginning to the very end,” she said. “To see the community coming together and showing us that we’re really not in this alone, and making something so positive out of it … it was just good to see everyone there supporting us.”
Pardoe, Elaina Hines, and Keeli Frerichs were all set to start as senior team captains before their final prep season was canceled. Sidney Clary was also tabbed to start as a senior; Ali Craig, Kelly Parker, and Emma Heller completed the senior group. Frerichs is signed to play soccer at St. Ambrose.
Geneseo has enjoyed consistent success in girls soccer, and this would have been its first year in the Western Big 6 Conference. The Lady Leafs had a 22-game unbeaten streak last year and set its program high in wins at 22-2-1, the season ending with a 1-0 loss to Peoria Notre Dame in the sectional semifinals. Geneseo has won six straight regional titles, and 11 in the last 12 years.
Pardoe said her emotions came from knowing they likely won’t be able to play together as a team one last time.
“I’ve made really good friends throughout soccer season,” she said. “It was hard to know that it ended so abruptly.”
The team was excited to be official members of the Big 6 and set goals of reaching the sectional title game behind its senior core and a solid group of juniors.
Pardoe said a deal was jokingly made that goalie coach, Darci Dietrich, had to get her bellybutton pierced if they won the sectional title.
Coach Harvey Morton said the experience, leadership and good examples the upperclassmen can provide the younger players is something that can’t be replaced. That bonding and insight is a big part of Geneseo’s winning tradition.
He said the older players are a fun group to be around in practice and have led by example.
“When you’re the hardest working player on the team, it’s easy for the younger players to see that,” he said.
Pardoe said the team has stuck together and kept the faith in each other. She and Frerichs, Geneseo’s Don Morris winner and another All-NIB12 selection, were both four-year varsity players in soccer.
She has tried to continue to work hard and even constructed her own goal frame out of PVC to practice with in drills. She expects to join the competition for starting keeper at NMU under coach Jon Sandoval, whom she said she connected with “on a lot of levels”.
Pardoe, who posted 18 shutouts last year as an All-NIB12 selection, felt primed for her final season, physically and mentally.
After being diagnosed with an involuntary movement disorder in the fall, she has learned to better deal with the root stress through meditation, book work, counseling and therapy.
“Not everything needs to be in your head all the time,” said Pardoe, who has kept the disorder at bay while playing a high stress position in goal. “I’ve been working hard on trying to get things to where I just need to focus on what’s happening now and not always worrying about the future.”
She said she would fidget when she was stressed at a younger age and that the disorder is not very common. Pardoe also dealt with it during a limited tennis debut as a senior. But learning to overcome the disorder has been a revelation.
“It was one of the greatest things that has happened in my life,” she said. “I’ve never felt so happy and free all the time. I think it’s taught me a lot of good life lessons.”
