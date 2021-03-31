Pass finds back of net as Rock Island soccer routs Galesburg

“The wind definitely took it after I tried to cross it,” Gant said. “But after it went in I was like ‘I will take it. I will take anything I can get.’ I think you have to make things happen sometimes. But the wind definitely worked in my favor.”

Gant’s first goal was a little more conventional from 15 yards out in front of the box in the 21st minute. He received a nice touch pass from Htee Soe and blasted a shot that Smith got a hand on but still found the top center of the goal.

It gave the hosts a 2-0 lead after Emery’s first goal came in the second minute of the match. Emery had converted a 30-yard lofted pass from midfield that Alejandro Torres had sent in to help set Emery up. It was part of a strong Rocks attack that saw the winners outshoot the visitors 33-3 for the game.

Three of Rock Island’s six goals were assisted and two others were off rebounds after Rock Island had sliced through the defense of the Silver Streaks (1-3 WB6).

“We talk about that before every match, just getting as many shots as possible on goal,” Rock Island coach Rudy Almanza said. “I put a new midfielder in, Jake Brandt, and he did a good job of controlling the ball and distributing the ball really well. We also tried to keep the ball on the ground because the wind was ridiculous.”