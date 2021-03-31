Pass finds back of net as Rock Island soccer routs Galesburg

Kyle Gant was not trying to score a goal.
But in the blustery conditions on Wednesday night at Almquist Field, the Rock Island senior will take the result of his attempted centering pass that ended up in the back of the net.
Gant scored two goals and assisted on another as the host Rocks defeated Galesburg, 6-1 in Western Big 6 Conference action. Rock Island stays in the thick of the conference race at 3-1 and 4-2 overall.
Perhaps more importantly, Gant’s second goal of the game helped give the winners the momentum back after the Silver Streaks had cut Rock Island’s 2-0 halftime lead to one after a converted penalty kick from Exauce Ilelenzim in the 50th minute.
Gant’s goal in the 53rd minute pushed the lead back to 3-1. But that was not the intention when Gant was running down the left side of the field from about 25 yards out. He had been freed from the midfield after an excellent long cross pass from teammate Murad Ahmed.
With his momentum going away from him, he lofted a shot back toward the goal, perhaps looking for teammate Irakoze Emery, who already had one goal and added another later in the match.
Instead, the ball got over the head of Galesburg keeper Kyler Smith, hit the underside of the top crossbar and rolled in.
“The wind definitely took it after I tried to cross it,” Gant said. “But after it went in I was like ‘I will take it. I will take anything I can get.’ I think you have to make things happen sometimes. But the wind definitely worked in my favor.”
Gant’s first goal was a little more conventional from 15 yards out in front of the box in the 21st minute. He received a nice touch pass from Htee Soe and blasted a shot that Smith got a hand on but still found the top center of the goal.
It gave the hosts a 2-0 lead after Emery’s first goal came in the second minute of the match. Emery had converted a 30-yard lofted pass from midfield that Alejandro Torres had sent in to help set Emery up. It was part of a strong Rocks attack that saw the winners outshoot the visitors 33-3 for the game.
Three of Rock Island’s six goals were assisted and two others were off rebounds after Rock Island had sliced through the defense of the Silver Streaks (1-3 WB6).
“We talk about that before every match, just getting as many shots as possible on goal,” Rock Island coach Rudy Almanza said. “I put a new midfielder in, Jake Brandt, and he did a good job of controlling the ball and distributing the ball really well. We also tried to keep the ball on the ground because the wind was ridiculous.”
In conditions that more resembled mid-November, the Rocks were still able to find open gaps in Galesburg’s defense even after taking the 3-1 lead. Reponse Muhoza scored in the 72nd after he followed up a rebound, and Emery added his second goal 54 seconds later after he cashed in a rebound chance.
Smith did his best to try and keep Rock Island at bay, recording 20 saves during the game. Ben Samuelson made three saves for Rocky in net.
Even with his goals, Gant’s prettiest play came in the 76th minute when he sent a 35-yard ground pass through the defense to free up Torres, who converted the winners’ final goal.
“I am proud of our whole team and how we played,” Gant said. “We still have a chance to win a conference championship. We just have to keep it going.”