Passing connections key Central girls in win at Rock Island

After struggling at times to connect passes in recent seasons, the Davenport Central girls soccer team took a step in the right direction in Thursday night’s 2-0 win at Rock Island.

The Blue Devils (4-4) snapped a six-game win streak by the Rocks (10-4-2), which included four straight shutouts.

Freshman Mary Cate Townsend scored 28 minutes into the game on the Almquist Field turf, with senior Lois Blackman scoring the second goal after a cross from junior Lauren Frost.

Central coach Nick Newman was proud of his team’s performance after the shutout.

“We all commended them on probably the most well put-together game, where we’re anticipating runs, playing diagonal balls, getting numbers forward and playing offense as a team,” he said. “It was a moment for us, especially as coaches, where we were just really happy to see that all come together for what felt like the first time in a long time.”

Rock Island only had a handful of shots, including a free kick just outside the penalty box, but DC keeper Addie Ford had a pair of saves. Newman credited Rock Island’s effort and its standout senior defender Uda Kimba, who turned away multiple chances for DC.

“It’s nice when you have a goalkeeper like Addie Ford, we know on those free kicks, unless it’s an absolutely sensational strike, she’s got it,” Newman said. “It’s nice to have that safety net in the background because we had a few fouls near the goal in both halves.”

Townsend said it felt really good to put together a win in the way the team did on the road. She also noted how connecting passes were key.

“The past couple games I feel like we really have connected together as a team and finished,” she said. “We were just picking our heads up, looking for our teammates; we were really trusting in our teammates and looking up and seeing the field more and crossing it in.”

Rock Island coach Mike Mertel said it was an even matchup, the team just got caught watching too much on defense.

“For the most part, I feel like we played well, we just couldn’t find the back of the net,” he said. “That helps to have a keeper like her for Central. It just comes down to the final third and executing in those moments.”

Townsend said progress was made in the win.

“This is definitely a step in the right direction toward playing the ball fast and connecting,” she said, “and just getting a win.”

