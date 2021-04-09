Passing sparks Spartans to shutout win over Knights

It was a perfect passing evening for the Pleasant Valley boys soccer team.
While the shots on goal might need some work, the Spartans showed spot-on ability to put passes right where they needed to be in a Friday night Mississippi Athletic Conference win over Davenport Assumption, 3-0.
Rhys Ward, Michael Cumberbatch and Jack Thompson all found teammates with great touch and accuracy, collecting assists as the Spartans moved to 3-0, 2-0 in the MAC. Thompson was the benefactor of Cumberbatch’s effort while Colin Meyer and Owen Gannaway had the other goals for the winners at Spartans Stadium.
Pleasant Valley’s offense also came out of great play and distribution in the midfield from Ward and Justin Ancelet. The constant offensive pressure also allowed PV goalie Gabe Johnson to not worry too much. While Assumption (1-2, 1-1) had four shots on goal, Johnson did not have to record a save.
It shows the ball possession and pressure that the Spartans are capable of heading into a big home showdown with Bettendorf on Monday.
“We were really pleased with our possession and we created a lot more space outside,” Spartans assistant coach Andrew Piotter said. “If you can put it on a platter, then that’s what we are looking for, and the guys did that tonight. Obviously, we would have liked a few more in the back of the net with our shots on goal (16 for the game), but when we were able to get (the ball) back across the middle, we were able to finish.”
Assumption’s back line of Luke Klostermann, Charlie Leinart, Tyler Carber and Ethan Beltran did its best to keep PV at bay but the placement of the passes was too good to overcome. The hosts broke through in the 27th minute when Ward had a free kick at an angle from 30 yards out.
He sent a curling ball to the back post that found Meyer in perfect stride. Meyer headed the delivery back across the face of the goal and into the left corner for a 1-0 lead.
Cumberbatch’s run in the 63rd minute might have been even more impressive. The senior beat three defenders and at nearly full speed sent a centering ground pass past two more defenders that found Thompson on the doorstep for the easy finish and a 2-0 edge.
Thompson helped finish the scoring two minutes later by making a run to Assumption’s goal-line and then sending a 15-yard ground pass back to Gannaway, who was open in front of the net from roughly 8 yards out. He beat Knights keeper Matt Tallman to the far-left corner.
Tallman had 10 saves for the game but could do little about any of the three goals with the way Pleasant Valley executed the passes.
“We’ve really been working on just moving the ball, switching the field and keeping pressure on the defense,” Thompson said. “It was good to finally see that work show up in the game. We know where guys are on the field. It’s just a matter of finding the right one.”
Assumption came into the game already with an uphill climb as the Knights were missing several players who were out with injuries. Assumption coach Greg Zeller said he was missing one starter but also did not have four other players who were part of the rotation. The Knights’ bench had just three or four players available, including some brought up from the sophomore team.
“We came in shorthanded, but I thought we held our own there for a while,” Zeller said. “I could not ask for much more from these guys and some of them can barely walk to the bus right now. But give credit to Pleasant Valley, we did not give up any cheap goals. They executed when they needed to.”