Passing sparks Spartans to shutout win over Knights

It was a perfect passing evening for the Pleasant Valley boys soccer team.

While the shots on goal might need some work, the Spartans showed spot-on ability to put passes right where they needed to be in a Friday night Mississippi Athletic Conference win over Davenport Assumption, 3-0.

Rhys Ward, Michael Cumberbatch and Jack Thompson all found teammates with great touch and accuracy, collecting assists as the Spartans moved to 3-0, 2-0 in the MAC. Thompson was the benefactor of Cumberbatch’s effort while Colin Meyer and Owen Gannaway had the other goals for the winners at Spartans Stadium.

Pleasant Valley’s offense also came out of great play and distribution in the midfield from Ward and Justin Ancelet. The constant offensive pressure also allowed PV goalie Gabe Johnson to not worry too much. While Assumption (1-2, 1-1) had four shots on goal, Johnson did not have to record a save.

It shows the ball possession and pressure that the Spartans are capable of heading into a big home showdown with Bettendorf on Monday.